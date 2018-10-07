This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Review of Dublin Fire Brigade promotion exam found marking errors in 20% of papers

Last year a firefighter made a protected disclosure about the exams, claiming some candidates had been given the questions beforehand.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 9:00 PM
35 minutes ago 2,767 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4264143
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AN INDEPENDENT REVIEW of written exams for promotions within Dublin Fire Brigade last year found errors in the marking of one fifth of the papers.

Earlier this year TheJournal.ie revealed a member of the fire service had made a protected disclosure in 2017 claiming a number of firefighters were given the questions from an exam paper in advance of the written test.

The details were alleged to have come through phonecalls and text messages. A total of 180 candidates applied for positions as sub-officers, which is the first rung on the promotion ladder in the fire service. 

A panel of 48 names was formed based on combined marks awarded during these examinations and interviews. 

Internal correspondence recently released to TheJournal.ie after a Freedom of Information request notes there were “a large number of requests from candidates” to review their papers after the results.

After the protected disclosure and the volume of staff members asking to see their exam papers and how they were marked, the fire service decided to commission an independent review. 

An internal briefing note on the results of the review said its role was to “conduct a formal recheck of all scripts” and to ensure that the mark awarded was correct. The review panel was not tasked with investigating the whistleblower’s claims that some candidates had been leaked details of questions beforehand.

According to the review, the average mark of the successful promotion candidates was 937 out of 1,000.

The independent panel discovered 29 errors, according to the briefing document.

Before the review began, errors were noticed in nine scripts because the individual candidates had asked for their papers to be reviewed. Another error on a paper was discovered by the human resources section which carried out a cross check of marks received.

“In total, 39 errors from 180 scripts have been identified, equating to 21.6% of the overall number.”

The outcome of the checking of each examination result will be communicated to the HR department. If any candidate’s mark is found to be incorrect the HR department will determine if this affects the overall result of the subofficer competition.

According to Dublin Fire Brigade correspondence, the revised marks did not materially affect the outcome of the competition and the original 48 candidates remain on the subofficer panel.

There were, however, some minor changes to the order of merit and all candidates on the panel were to be contacted to have their places confirmed.

Candidates who did not make it onto the panel, but whose results were revised were also to be contacted.

The review recommended that Dublin Fire Brigade establish an independent review of the overall selection process with input or advice from a body such as the State Examinations Commission and or a qualified expert in the area.

It said consideration could also be given to outsourcing the process to, for example, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Dublin Fire Brigade told TheJournal.ie that the recruitment process “is currently under consideration, and will have regard to the recommendations referred to”.

It said it does not anticipate any delays to the next round of promotion competitions that are due to take place in the fire service.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss her beyond words': Cervical Check campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37
    108,065  141
    2
    		Welfare increase, fuel hike and income tax cuts: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
    57,040  140
    3
    		The Irish For... You'll find some of the most beautiful autumnal words as Gaeilge
    38,623  30
    Fora
    1
    		A decade on, here's how Ireland's first austerity budget compares to the 2019 plan
    240  0
    2
    		Dublin's new bus plan isn't perfect - but it shouldn't be a political football
    189  0
    3
    		'It's just too slow to hire in Dublin': Why Boxever is looking outside Ireland for recruits
    183  0
    The42
    1
    		Conor McGregor tapped out by Khabib Nurmagomedov before event descends into mayhem
    134,343  280
    2
    		On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    46,246  63
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    40,454  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 of the most miserable properties on the Dublin rental market this October
    7,950  5
    2
    		Here, what's the story with milia, AKA those little bumps you can get around your eyes?
    4,209  0
    3
    		Why 'braying posh girls talking gibberish' makes for one compelling podcast
    3,203  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and â¬60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    Man (40s) arrested following seizure of €90k worth of heroin after gardaí stop car on M9
    Irish man pleads guilty in New York over Silk Road narcotics conspiracy
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    OPINION
    Would you give your child a beer? Changing our attitudes towards sugar
    Would you give your child a beer? Changing our attitudes towards sugar
    The Irish For... You'll find some of the most beautiful autumnal words as Gaeilge
    'I feed my baby in cafés, airplanes & churches... it can be difficult, but it's so worth it'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie