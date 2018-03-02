Roof collapse, car fires and trees down - busy night for rescue crews despite weather conditions

A ROOF COLLAPSE, car fires and trees and cables down – despite the weather conditions – it was a busy night for rescue crews.

Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with a number of call outs across the city last night.

There was a fire that needed four pumps in Harolds Cross, a car on fire in Ballymun and a roof collapse in Howth where ESB cables were arcing. There were also calls from Dolphin’s Barn.

David Kavanagh of Dublin Fire Brigade told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the fire service experienced a very busy night.

He said: “As the winds got up we started getting a few call outs. About 1.45am we had a major power outage, we dealt with 214 ambulance cases.”

Overnight Kilbarrack fire station worked with @howthcoastguard at 3 incidents, a traffic collision, roof collapse in a premises with cables down & medical assist with our advanced paramedics. #StormEmma #sneachta pic.twitter.com/hx0mPvf3z0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 2, 2018

The crew also they received numerous 999 calls for fire alarms after power was lost in a number of areas in Dublin. Firefighters checked each address was safe.

We're using snow socks on our ambulances & appliances to get around the city, however road conditions are poor with deep snow in places #sneachta #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/Up3RXiV781 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 2, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade explained that each fire engine carries 1,800 litres of water so they had to be kept warm to stop that water freezing.

We use gates & heaters to keep our fire engines and ambulances ready in very cold weather. Each fire engine carries 1800 litres of water which could freeze so the heated engine bay avoids this #StormEmma #sneachta pic.twitter.com/icaw8qM0MJ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 2, 2018

Kavanagh added: ”Ambulances were stuck in the snow. Some of the crews dug themselves out.

“We had a number of calls around country areas. We did have several people stuck in cars who needed help. A number of people were stuck around the Julianstown area off the M1.”

They’ve now reported that Rathfarnham ambulance is back on duty this morning.