This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls

The judge described the man’s actions as “gratuitous, depraved and exploitative”.

By Declan Brennan and Aoife Nic Ardghail Friday 27 Jul 2018, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 5,344 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4152175
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN has received a partially suspended eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two little girls in what was described as “gratuitous, depraved and exploitative” acts.

The man (46), who cannot be named to protect the victims’ identities, was convicted last February of 24 counts of sexually assaulting one girl and one count of sexually assaulting her younger sister.

The trial heard that the abuse took place while the children were staying over in their granny’s home.

He sexually assaulted the first girl by touching her vagina while she slept on a date between July 2000 and July 2002, when she was six or seven years old.

The man, who is married to their aunt, would come into the second victim’s bedroom as she slept and molest her by touching her vagina.

This happened from 2005 to 2010, with the incidents diminishing in frequency as the girl got older and avoided the man. The girl was aged six or seven years at the time of the first assault.

The man had pleaded not guilty to 33 charges. After a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last February, a jury convicted on 25 counts. He was acquitted by direction of the trial judge of eight charges.

Today, Judge Martina Baxter said an aggravating factor was that the abuse had divided a once close family.

She noted the jury had rejected the “lies” told by the man’s partner and her mother during the trial to discredit the victims’ evidence about staying over in the house.

The judge described the man’s acts as “gratuitous, depraved and exploitative” and said the victim impact reports confirmed “how bright and articulate these young women are”.

She noted both women have moved out of their home area because of the man’s residence there.

She suspended the final 12 months of the eight-year sentence.

In a victim impact statement, the younger woman said the abuse had a major impact on her life and tore her family apart. She said she had often thought about killing herself and had attempted to do that on some occasions.

Defence counsel Paul Carroll SC, told the court that his client didn’t have any previous convictions and he did not accept the jury’s verdict. He said the man had led a productive life, working and rearing a family.

The father-of-two, who went into custody after the verdict, wrote a letter to the judge saying “please don’t make me miss anymore of my children’s childhood”.

Judge Baxter noted that this letter only detailed the man’s concern for himself and his own children.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan and Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Tonight's blood moon is the longest of the 21st century - here's when you can see it best
85,861  18
2
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
67,588  0
3
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
59,885  89
Fora
1
A Japanese tech giant wants to help fix Dublin's traffic snarls with sensors and AI
322  0
2
‘It’s a challenge trying to sell good products in a market that only cares about price’
265  0
3
After announcing its closure, food-waste startup Obeo will 'customer fund' for its survival
251  0
The42
1
After intense headaches and feeling just plain 'crap', Jared Payne has moved to a new chapter
31,158  15
2
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
25,098  9
3
Entertaining first leg between Dundalk and AEK Larnaca leaves Europa League tie in the balance
22,950  16
DailyEdge
1
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris
42,592  24
2
People are fuming with Dr Alex over what he did to Alexandra on Love Island
4,129  0
3
Ireland's answer to Taylor Swift just released her first album, and Elton John is a huge fan
4,047  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls
Garda found guilty of assaulting two women in car wins appeal against conviction
GARDAí
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
IRELAND
'It was a dream come true' - Team Ireland rejoice as they prepare for World Cup quarter-final
'It was a dream come true' - Team Ireland rejoice as they prepare for World Cup quarter-final
New self-test HIV kit goes on sale in pharmacies around the country today
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie