This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin Port is already scaling up its operations to prepare for a hard Brexit

As the Brexit backstop will not apply to Ireland’s ports, work is underway to add new custom checks and new infrastructure.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 19 Jul 2018, 11:33 AM
13 hours ago 15,257 Views 52 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4135665

IMG_0999 Dublin Port. Source: Christina Finn/TheJournal.ie

IRELAND’S LARGEST PORT is making preparations for a hard Brexit and the divergence of customs and trade rules from those of the European Union.

Eamon O’Reilly, CEO of Dublin Port, told Morning Ireland that he had been told by a senior EU official the ‘Brexit backstop’, which guarantees “regulatory alignment” between the EU and the UK in the event of no other solution, does not extend to Ireland’s ports.

Because of this there has been “a lot of background work” going on for the past couple of months to prepare for Brexit, he said.

If we work on the assumption that something awful will happen on the 29 March next year, we will have built in Dublin Port the primary inspections facilities needed which aren’t there today, when trucks come off past through these primary facilities, and be diverted for secondary checks or straight out.

“That physical infrastructure is being prepared,” he said.

He said he didn’t have much concern “on the Revenue side of the inspections” because the type of inspections necessary were already happening to 200,000 units from the Far East.

The key thing is the processes and procedures exist, now it’s about scaling up what’s there already.

When asked how many more customs officers he expected would be needed to carry out additional checks on goods coming from the UK, O’Reilly said that although it wasn’t his job to staff customs officers, he would estimate that it would be in the “tens, maybe low hundreds”.

He said he took “great solace” from what the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in relation to the number of custom staff he would hire in preparation for a hard Brexit.

Yesterday the Taoiseach and his Ministers met for a special discussion on Brexit preparations in Derrynane House in Co Kerry. Among the topics discussed, the Cabinet agreed to hire 700 extra customs officials for ports and airports, and 300 extra staff to check agri-foods and animals.

Dublin Port and Rosslare Europort will also need significant investment to update its infrastructure.

Speaking about the volume of trade that travels through Dublin Port, O’Reilly said that it runs on a 24/7 basis, with trailers ”rolling-on and rolling-off” ferries. Each year, around 850,000 units of freight are transferred between Dublin and Britain, and a further 100,000 units of freight between Rosslare and South Wales.

The best way to understand Dublin port – the example we give is at 5am, four ferries come in – two from Liverpool, two from Holyhead in about an hour.
In those ferries is about 13km of vehicles, and they come off very quickly. Half of those go straight out the Dublin Port tunnel.

“The trade on Dublin Port is import-led, we’re an island economy. One of four waves of activity during the day,” he said.

The government is currently exploring the possibilities of expanding operations at Rosslare Port to take advantage of opportunities that could be created by Brexit. But efforts to do so could be hampered by legal complications arising from the complex ownership structure of the port, which is the second largest in Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irish teen dies after falling from hotel balcony in Majorca
81,721  25
2
Poll: Are you happy that we'll have a presidential election?
48,836  132
3
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
48,499  197
Fora
1
Despite Ireland's craft beer boom, people are getting less fond of their pints
475  0
2
Parcel Motel is facing a crackdown on Dublin depots it opened without permission
429  0
3
‘In the recession, we had to nearly give products away just to keep containers moving’
190  0
The42
1
US host spars with French envoy over 'African-ness' of World Cup champs
31,827  46
2
Medal-winning Olympic figure skater stabbed to death aged 25
27,601  6
3
'I’m stronger mentally from my experiences in England. It was a frustrating time'
24,136  13
DailyEdge
1
Two Love Island contestants have reportedly left the villa
24,640  0
2
Can we take a moment to remember A Wear please?
8,832  5
3
Miley Cyrus has reportedly called off her wedding to Liam Hemsworth... It's The Dredge
6,040  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DONEGAL
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Man in serious yet stable condition after Donegal boat capsize results in two deaths
Two die after boat gets into difficulty off Malin Head
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Naughten to meet Facebook management to discuss 'deep concerns' about harmful content
Retail Excellence suspends partnership with Facebook after undercover reporter exposes violations
COURTS
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Cliff Richard wins €235,000 court case against the BBC
'No place in a modern justice system': Poor box receipts up despite minister's promise to scrap it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie