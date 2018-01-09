Major traffic delays after two trucks crash at entrance to Dublin Port Tunnel

Updated at 9.10am

Dublin: Emergency services continue to deal with a collision at the Entrance to the South bore of the Dublin Port Tunnel. One male has been taken to Hospital. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 9, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

BOTH INBOUND LANES of the Dublin Port Tunnel have been closed after a crash involving a number of trucks.

It’s believed two trucks collided and a third truck then made impact with one of the crashed vehicles.

One man has been brought to hospital – but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash happened at around 7.40am.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that delays on the M1 are backing up to Junction 4 for Donabate.

Motorists are being diverted onto Coolock Lane while drivers attempting to access the Port Tunnel from the Clarehall Road are being diverted onto the M50 southbound, according to the traffic monitoring service.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it had four fire engines and two ambulances attending the scene.

Dublin Bus has advised customers on routes in the area to expect delays.

All emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision inbound at Coolock Lane. All lanes are currently blocked. Please avoid this route as traffic is extremely heavy on approach. #m50safety — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) January 9, 2018 Source: M50 Dublin /Twitter