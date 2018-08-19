Quiz: How well do you know your Dublin pubs?

We'll start off handy enough. What pub is this? Google Maps The Long Hall Devitt's

O'Neill's Not a pub.

How about here? Google Maps Kavanagh's Doheny and Nesbitt's

The Autobahn The Glimmer Man

You'd get a fine pint of stout in this establishment. Google McDaid's Kehoe's

The Magpie The Findlater

A bit trickier here. Google Maps The Black Sheep Against the Grain

Slattery's P Macs

What pub is this? Google The Temple Bar The Auld Dubliner

Grogan's Mulligan's

How about here? Google Maps O'Brien's The Ginger Man

Dunphy's The Brendan Behan

How about this one? Google Maps O'Donoghues's Smyth's

O'Neill's Devitt's

Getting tougher now. Google Maps McSorley's Slattery's

The Chop Inn The Leeson Lounge

Good belt of trad in here. Google Maps The Padraig Pearse The Hairy Lemon

The Igo Inn The Celt