Rain and breakdowns on the quays cause heavy traffic in Dublin city

Traffic is particularly heavy in the north inner city.

THERE ARE VARIOUS traffic delays in Dublin city with rain in the capital and a number of breakdowns and collisions causing problems.

There is a breakdown on Church Street on the north inner city that is causing delays in the area and on the nearby north quays.

A second breakdown of a coach on Arran Quay has exacerbated the problem leading to a near standstill on the north quays towards the Four Courts.

Dublin City FMâ€™s Live Drive is also reporting that both lanes are now blocked on Portland Row near the Five Lamps following an incident.

Emergency services are at the scene but traffic has been severely affected towards Amiens St and the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

Portland Row: Both inbound lanes are now blocked as emergency services are on the scene. Inbound traffic is entering the outbound lane to pass.

AA Roadwatch reports that traffic is also busy eastboundÂ along Grand Canal from Grove Road to Leeson Street.

Traffic on the M50 is currently moving well, however.