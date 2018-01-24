  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A trampoline was blown onto power cables above a house in Dublin today

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to attend the “precarious situation” today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 8:00 PM
13 hours ago 28,755 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3815379

STORM GEORGINA HIT Ireland caused havoc as it swept through the country over the past day, bringing high winds, fallen trees and leaving houses without power.

The storm began in the south and west of the country before making it to the east coast, where it caused a “precarious situation” in Dublin today.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene in Phibsborough this morning where a trampoline was blown on power lines atop a house.

The ESB attended the scene to ensure it was made safe.

In stormy weather, where power lines may fall onto roads, it always urged people never to touch or go near them but to instead ring the ESB.

The weather warnings in place due to Storm Georgina have now been lifted, but Met Éireann is still forecasting heavy, prolonged rain overnight with some isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will hover above freezing, with frost in places tomorrow.

Read: Storm Georgina: Power outages across the west this morning

Read: Orange warning issued for entire country as Storm Georgina set to blast Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
124,034  258
2
The Presidents Club to close down following sexual harassment claims
48,739  105
3
Irish teenager brought to US when he was 12 to be deported for overstaying his visa
48,388  53
Fora
1
Ikea is 'exploring the option' of opening a south Dublin store
1,544  0
2
'I'd work 70 hours a week for myself so I don't have to work 40 for someone else'
382  0
3
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets
328  0
The42
1
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
43,717  148
2
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
35,721  41
3
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League
33,972  38
DailyEdge.ie
1
Phil from Tallafornia was on First Dates Ireland last night and well, he hasn't changed a bit
9,907  5
2
Dua Lipa broke up with her boyfriend and her fans are already on to her about breaking the rules
7,681  2
3
Saoirse Ronan celebrated her third Oscar nomination with a candle on some brown bread with jam
7,649  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
James McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
OPINION
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
'Incontinence, groin pain, I find it hard to walk and physical relations with my husband are impossible'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie