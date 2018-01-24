A trampoline was blown onto power cables above a house in Dublin today

STORM GEORGINA HIT Ireland caused havoc as it swept through the country over the past day, bringing high winds, fallen trees and leaving houses without power.

The storm began in the south and west of the country before making it to the east coast, where it caused a “precarious situation” in Dublin today.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene in Phibsborough this morning where a trampoline was blown on power lines atop a house.

The ESB attended the scene to ensure it was made safe.

In stormy weather, where power lines may fall onto roads, it always urged people never to touch or go near them but to instead ring the ESB.

The weather warnings in place due to Storm Georgina have now been lifted, but Met Éireann is still forecasting heavy, prolonged rain overnight with some isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will hover above freezing, with frost in places tomorrow.