This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body

Kenneth O’Brien’s dismembered body was discovered in a canal, near Celbridge, Co Kildare.

By Natasha Reid Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 5:39 PM
11 minutes ago 1,470 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4278984
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN has admitted shooting dead a father-of-one and dismembering his body, parts of which were later found in a canal.

Paul Wells Snr (50) told gardaí that the deceased, Kenneth O’Brien, had wanted him to murder O’Brien’s partner.

Wells, of Barnamore Park, Finglas, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the 33-year-old at the accused man’s home on 15 or 16 January 2016.

Sean Gillane, prosecuting, opened his trial at the Central Criminal Court today. 

He told the jury that O’Brien was living with his partner, Eimear Dunne, and their son in Clondalkin in Dublin. He had just returned from Australia, where he had been working.

He was due to go to work in Limerick on Friday 15 January and he stopped replying to Dunne’s text messages that afternoon, something that she found odd.

However, she received a text from an unknown number in the early hours of the following morning. The sender was purporting to be her partner, telling her that he had lost his phone and was going to stay overnight in a hotel.

She became suspicious, though, when she received another message from this number a few hours later.

Again purporting to the be the deceased, the sender wrote that he’d had enough, had met someone else, was leaving her and was heading to the ferry. There was also a reference to her caring more about another family member than him.

This person’s name was misspelled and this, along with the tone and language, made her question if it had really come from her partner.

“You’ll be satisfied on the evidence that those texts did not emanate from Kenneth O’Brien,” said Gillane.

Suspicious

Dunne began contacting family, friends and acquaintances to see if they knew where her partner was.

This included contacting the accused, who told her that her partner was having an affair in Australia. He showed her ‘some texts and photos of a particular nature concerning this woman’, said the barrister.

Nonetheless, O’Brien was reported missing to gardaí that evening.

Earlier that Saturday, two walkers had noticed something of relevance floating in the canal at Ardclough, near Celbridge in Co Kildare. They were among the first civilian witnesses to give evidence in the trial.

Brian O’Dwyer testified that he and his girlfriend had noticed a suitcase with red ribbons attached floating about two metres from the water’s edge. He told Sean Gillane that he used a stick from a hedgerow to pull it towards him.

It was very heavy and his girlfriend had to hold onto him while he retrieved it from the canal. However, no water came out and he pulled open the zip.

“There was clear plastic with red liquid in it,” he recalled.

O’Dwyer called the gardaí.

I said I think we found a body, but the garda was a bit reluctant and Mary pulled it further to check,” he continued. “I also saw what appeared to be skin with hair on it in the plastic.

O’Dwyer said that he then confirmed to gardaí that they had found a bag of human remains.

His girlfriend, Mary Costigan, testified that the case had seemed relatively new and this had drawn their attention.

 I just saw something flesh-coloured.

The trial heard that gardaí conducted a preliminary examination and confirmed that the plastic contained a human torso.

Gillane said that, with O’Brien being reported missing that same day, an obvious line of inquiry was pursued, and a DNA sample confirmed that the torso was his.

The jury also heard from witnesses who, over the following week, found O’Brien’s limbs and skull in three shopping bags elsewhere in the Grand Canal.

A dog walker, Niall McDermott, testified that he found the body of a chainsaw in the Royal Canal at Pike’s Bridge that week, while specialist gardaí found a chainsaw blade and chain in different spots in the Curragh.

Amputation

The jury saw the three parts of the chainsaw in court and viewed photographs of the bags containing the remains.

Gillane said that the cause of death was found to be a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

“Amputation of the head and limbs occured in a manner consistent with the use of a high-speed, mechanical saw,” said Gillane.

The accused was arrested a few days later and his home searched.

“The prosecution case is that Kenneth O’Brien was killed at that address by Paul Wells Snr, shot, murdered there, his body dismembered there,” said the prosecutor.

Gillane also said that O’Brien had been sending money back to Ireland through a currency exchange system into an account owned by the accused.

Wells Snr told gardaí that the deceased had wanted to return to Australia and had wanted the accused to murder Dunne. However, he said he had not wanted to do this.

He said that he had not kept an arrangement to meet O’Brien on 15 January. He said it had been to arrange the transfer of a gun.

However, he said that the deceased arrived at his home at 5pm and returned to the topic of killing Dunne. He said that O’Brien showed him a gun, that they went to the back of the house, had a fight, and that the gun fell to the ground.

He said that the deceased was reaching for the gun, but that he, the accused, reached it and fired it a number of times, and that this was how O’Brien had died. He said that he panicked and dismembered the remains.

The trial continues tomorrow morning before Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six women and six men.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Status Yellow weather alert issued for whole country
    100,567  37
    2
    		As it happened: Government unveils Budget 2019
    67,202  57
    3
    		Status Orange wind warnings in 13 coastal counties as Storm Callum closes in
    48,127  56
    Fora
    1
    		'We once ordered too little stock to meet demand. People were asking if we were closing down'
    1,395  0
    2
    		These are a few important things that slipped under the radar in this year's budget
    1,313  0
    3
    		From filmmakers to hoteliers – here are the business winners and losers of Budget 2019
    399  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    43,517  74
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    37,077  61
    3
    		New deal! Conor Murray agrees IRFU contract extension until June 2022
    26,244  57
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    5,473  2
    2
    		Here's why everyone's talking about something called TikTok
    4,960  1
    3
    		Sophie Turner said she and Maisie Williams get high before sitting in the bath together... it's The Dredge
    4,448  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    Court of Appeal rejects application by Brian Rattigan to have drug dealing conviction quashed
    UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    HEALTH
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    DUBLIN
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic MhathÃºna
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie