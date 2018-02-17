Dumpling Day kicks off the Chinese New Year Celebrations in Dublin

FREE DUMPLINGS WERE being dished out to the public on Friday in Dublin as Chinese New Year Celebrations got underway. This year, the celebrations welcome in the Year of the Dog.

The day was hosted by Asia Market which had stalls that taught you how to make your own dumplings as well as a talk on the history of dumplings.

A range of businesses will be demonstrating their sauces and food products for customers in Asia Market throughout this weekend.

We met Eva Pau, director at Asia Market, to talk to her about dumplings and their importance in Chinese culture.

The Dublin Chinese New Year Festival is celebrating it’s 11th year and there will be numerous cultural events surrounding food, art and exploration of Chinese traditions and history over the next two weeks.

Chinese New Year celebrations will last until 4 March. You can find out more information about events around Dublin here.