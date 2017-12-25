Juvenile arrested over serious assault of woman (20s) in Dun Laoghaire

A JUVENILE MALE has been arrested following a serious assault on Saturday in Dublin.

An Asian woman in her 20s suffered serious arm and neck injuries in the incident and was found close to the old baths at Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire at around 3.20pm.

She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries.

Gardaí had appealed for information about the assault, and have arrested the juvenile in connection with the attack.

He is being held at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.