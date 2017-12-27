  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Triad gangs and the Kinahan connection - how Limerick's crime landscape evolved after the Dundons

The Asian gangs have been mopping up the drug territory left behind by the Dundon gang.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 7:30 AM
7 hours ago 25,352 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3756350
A heavy security presence is seen outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin for the arrival of Wayne Dundon and associate Nathan Killeen in 2013.
Image: Niall Carson/PA
A heavy security presence is seen outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin for the arrival of Wayne Dundon and associate Nathan Killeen in 2013.
A heavy security presence is seen outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin for the arrival of Wayne Dundon and associate Nathan Killeen in 2013.
Image: Niall Carson/PA

SPECIALIST GARDA UNITS have identified a number of senior members of a Chinese triad group running prostitution rings and drug smuggling in areas once controlled by the Dundon gang.

For the last four years, the gang has been moving steadily increasing quantities of drugs around the Munster region. The waning influence of the Dundon gang has seen the triads importing larger volumes of drugs into the area.

Also, human trafficking, drug cultivation and prostitution are also on the rise.

The triads have been operational in Limerick since the 1980s. At that time, they would not have been heavily involved in the drug trade. Instead, they were involved in extortion and gambling rackets.

In 2014,Â Wayne Dundon and Nathan Killeen were found guilty of the murder of Limerick businessman Roy Collins.Â The prosecution claimed that Dundon directed the murder while in prison, with Killeen the getaway driver.

A year previously, Wayneâ€™s brother John was convicted of the murder ofÂ Shane Geoghegan â€“ an innocent man shot dead as a result of mistaken identity.

Since then, the Dundons had been attempting to continue their drugs operation from prison. However, there has been a serious decline in the number of people willing to work for the killers. This has led to the triad gang being able to control a larger portion of the regionâ€™s drug trade than they initially held.

The Limerick triads are working with a number of their international colleagues including triads based in Birmingham.

This gang is in business with a known Kinahan drug supplier who is also based in the West Midlands. GardaÃ­ believe that intelligence about potential Irish growhouse sites is being traded with the triad gangs for a price.

The triadsâ€™ previous modus operandi was to extort protection money from legitimate Chinese-owned businesses in the area. However, in recent months the triads have started to bring in larger consignments of drugs. More brothels have also started to go into business in Limerick city â€“ all run by the triads.

In 2012, the then Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan set up Operation Wireless â€“ an initiative which targeted certain gangs operating in Ireland. This resulted in a number of significant arrests. However, the gang continued to operate due to the high level of secrecy and the code of silence to which they adhere.

A number of cannabis growhouses are run by the triads. The people working in them are usually trafficked into Ireland from other drugÂ operations in the UK. There has been a number of large cannabis seizures and arrests in recent months.

GardaÃ­ are finding it difficult to gather enough evidence on the top brass of the triad gangs to bring them to justice due to the unwillingness of those arrested to talk.

However, the Kinahan link is one way in which gardaÃ­ feel confident in bringing about convictions of the triads here.

A large amount of electronic data belonging to the cartel has been seized in recent months. A lot of this data is currently in the hands of foreign police forces following a number of large drug raids in Spain, the Netherlands and Chile.

GardaÃ­ have been liaising with their international counterparts and have been told they will be informed of any intelligence relating to Irish crime when technicians discover it.

Read:Â Ger Dundon charged with multiple counts of dangerous drivingÂ >

Read:Â Convicted murderer Wayne Dundon appeals his life sentence for the shooting of Roy CollinsÂ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
144,986  20
2
Lewis Hamilton apologises after he's accused of 'shaming' his nephew for wearing a princess dress
52,003  204
3
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
50,014  30
Fora
1
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
102  0
2
Mr Cheestrings: 'Alternative dairy has a place - but it will be niche'
95  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Premier League
45,083  50
2
As it happened: Munster vs Leinster, Pro14
40,766  63
3
'This is the greatest day of our lives since the tragedy in Berkeley'
36,255  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 times Irish people represented us really well abroad in 2017
7,811  0
2
16 Irish people who are killing it on Instagram Stories
5,826  0
3
A couple that met on Channel 4's First Dates returned with their baby last night
5,380  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Post-mortem to take place on body of woman found in her flat in Rathmines
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
RETAIL
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
CHRISTMAS
Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys
Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Are you heading out for a St Stephen's day session?
SALES
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'I could lose the run of myself': We talked to the early risers queuing outside Brown Thomas
Dunnes Stores is clinging onto top spot in Ireland's battle of the supermarkets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie