The recalled yogurts Source: FSAI

DUNNES STORES HAS recalled some of its Simply Better yogurts.

The yogurts are being recalled due to the possible presence of rubber pieces.

The affected yogurts are listed below:

Source: FSAI

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said no other use-by dates are affected by the recall.

Dunnes Stores has issued in-store notices requesting customers who have bought any of these yogurts to return them to the shop for a full refund.