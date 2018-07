EARLIER THIS WEEK, veteran broadcaster and former footballer Eamon Dunphy announced an end to his long career of punditry with RTÉ.

He’s off to focus on his podcast The Stand, so football viewers on RTÉ will no longer get to hear Dunphy gushing over Wes Hoolahan or calling Spanish footballers headbangers.

He may be gone from our screens (except for his appearance on the first Late Late Show in the autumn, we’d bet), but how well do you remember Eamon Dunphy’s career?