Saturday 30 December, 2017
Eamonn Holmes awarded OBE by British queen in New Year's honour list

He was one of over 1,100 people who received recognition by the British monarch.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 2:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,770 Views 17 Comments
Image: Adam Davy/PA
Image: Adam Davy/PA

EAMONN HOLMES HAS received an OBE for his services to broadcasting.

The Belfast man was one of 1,123 to receive awards in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Recipients of Britain’s honours system are chosen twice a year, on the Queen’s birthday and ahead of the new year.

Anybody can nominate someone for an award to receive one of the various accolades, which range from knighthoods and CBEs honouring national or regional roles, to OBEs and MBEs aimed at more local achievements.

Recommendations are considered by one of nine expert committees spanning different specialisations, from arts and media to science and technology.

The latest New Year’s Honours list awarded 1,123 people, with 70% having worked in their local communities.

Speaking about the prize, Holmes told one of his employers ITV: “Throughout my career, I have always tried to represent everyone in Northern Ireland as best I can and as well as I can.

“It was, and is, so important to me that everyday programmes come from here, that there are broadcast job opportunities for people who live here, and that national television includes us in normal issues – not just the abnormal ones we were once best known for.

“So, while I understand not everyone may want to share in my award, if you do, see it as FOR US, rather than for me.

“Thank you for supporting and staying with me for all these years.”

Meanwhile, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and sole surviving Bee Gee Barry Gibb were each awarded a knighthood.

The two musicians were joined on the prestigious annual achievement list by Golden Globe-winning actor Hugh Laurie, renowned dancer Darcey Bussell and hip-hop artist Wiley.

Starr, 77, real name Richard Starkey, became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1965, but 52 years later has now been given a knighthood for services to music.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

