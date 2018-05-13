Poll: Are you an early riser at the weekend?

A RECENT STUDY has highlighted how night owls are at a greater risk of early death, psychological disorders and respiratory illness than early risers are.

But, experts have said that getting up as early as you would during the week at the weekend may not necessarily be good for you.

Setting an early alarm at the weekend may further deprive you of the sleep you may already not be getting enough of during the week, the BBC reported.

So, on this Sunday morning weâ€™re asking you: Are you an early riser at the weekend?

