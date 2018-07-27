Six-year-old boy dies after being shot with pellet gun in East Yorkshire

POLICE IN EAST Yorkshire have confirmed that a six-year-old boy has died following a “tragic incident involving a pellet gun”.

Humberside Police were called to a house on Church Lane in Sproatley at 4pm yesterday.

Stanley Metcalf, who was visiting the address, had suffered injuries. He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

Although it is believed he was shot with a pellet gun, police said they were still investigating the circumstances of exactly what happened.

Detective chief inspector Mark Goulding said: “We haven’t made any arrests in connection with the incident, but we are speaking to a number of family members to assist us with our enquiries.