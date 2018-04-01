  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 1 April, 2018
Here's what you need to know about public transport today

Some services will be affected by events to commemorate the Easter Rising.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 8:00 AM
39 minutes ago 1,597 Views 4 Comments
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A NUMBER OF public transport services are affected because itâ€™s Easter Sunday.

Events to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising are taking place around the country.

The largest event will take place outside the GPO on Oâ€™Connell Street in Dublin city centre at noon. President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe are all expected to attend.

Defence Forces personnel, including a brass band, a pipe band and representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service will take part in the ceremony, which will (weather permitting) conclude with an Air Corps display.

The national flag will be lowered at midday and the 1916 Proclamation will be read by an Officer from the Defence Forces. The president will then lay a wreath to commemorate those who died in 1916.

Transport

In terms of public transport, Irish Rail is carrying out some major engineering work this weekend.

All Heuston routes, northside Darts, and Drogheda and Belfast services will be affected.

Source: Iarnrod Eireann/YouTube

To facilitate Kildare County Council in road bridge works at Sallins, significant service alterations will result in bus substitutions on some services and service alterations until tomorrow.

To facilitate track improvement works between Dublin Connolly and Rush/Lusk no Darts will operate between Howth, Malahide and Connolly today. Bus transfers will operate on Enterprise services between Connolly and Drogheda. Bus transfers will also operate on northern commuter services between Connolly and Skerries.

To facilitate upgrading of the signalling system at Kilkenny, bus transfers will operate on all Waterford to Dublin Heuston services until tomorrow.Â A full list of affected services can be read here.

Buses and Luas

Dublin Bus will operate a normal Sunday service but there will be no Nitelink service.

There will be temporary bus diversions in the city centre to facilitate the Easter Rising commemorations until about 3pm. Several routes will be affected, including the following:

  • 123
  • 747
  • 29a, 31/a/b and 32
  • 130
  • 41/b/c and 33
  • 14, 15, 27 and 151
  • 151
  • DoDublin Tours

Full details can be read here.

In terms of the Luas, the Red Line is due to run a normal Sunday service. However, some services between Tallaght/Saggart and Smithfield may be affected for short periods, subject to Garda instructions, to facilitate Easter events.

The Green Line will run between Brides Glen and St Stephenâ€™s Green and between Broombridge and Dominick from first trams until about 4.30pm to facilitate events. There will be no service between St Stephenâ€™s Green and Dominick during this time.

Bus Ã‰ireann services are expected to operate a normal Sunday service, with some minor exceptions to third level college timetables. The latest updates can beÂ read here.

About the author:

About the author
Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

