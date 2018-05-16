  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Ed Sheeran's Dublin gigs kick off tonight - here's what you need to know

It’s Ed time.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 16 May 2018, 6:10 AM
34 minutes ago 1,118 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4013776

American Music Awards Source: Yui Mok

HE HAS LANDED in the capital – Ed Sheeran kicks off three gigs in four days in Dublin tonight.

The concerts in the Phoenix Park will mean some traffic disruption around that part of the city – here’s everything you need to know if you’re heading along.

Tickets and security

All three gigs – tonight, Friday and Saturday – are completely sold out and promoters Aiken are “strongly discouraging” the purchasing of tickets from third parties.

The promoters have taken steps to fight touting, so security will be tight.

For tickets purchased online: To gain access to the concert you are required to bring your tickets along with the purchasing credit card or a photo/photocopy of the credit card and a valid form of ID to reflect your family name.

For tickets purchased in outlets: Whether you have paid by cash or credit card, your name will be printed on your tickets and you will be required to bring valid ID matching the name printed on the ticket, or a photocopy, to gain access to the show.

Aiken says:

Please remember to keep your tickets safe and to check your tickets in advance to ensure you are attending the correct venue on the correct date.

The venue will open at 5pm on each of the show days and attendees are asked not to queue early in the streets around the Phoenix Park as it is a residential area.

All under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There will be free safety wristbands which will be available at all the customer care points both outside and inside the venue. Parents and guardians attending with young children are encouraged to avail of these white wristbands which have a space to write a contact number and seat number in the event the child becomes lost.

Can I bring a bag?

PastedImage-83205 The concert arena.

Yes, but you’re asked not to unless it is totally necessary.

People without bags will be fast-tracked through security. According to Aiken:

“If you must bring a bag it needs to be less than A4 size. Bags under A4 size will be subject to a search which will result in queueing. No bags larger than A4 size will be allowed into the venues nor will you be allowed to leave them unattended anywhere in the venue.”

What’s the weather going to be like?

90387781_90387781

This is an outdoor gig that will happen come rain, hail or shine.

Tonight is set to be dry and bright, but it will be “rather cold”. Thursday and Friday will be largely the same, though Friday will be warmer with a threat of showers. So, pack for all eventualities, but don’t bring an umbrella – they’re not allowed in.

How do I get there?

The Phoenix Park is well served by public transport, with trains and buses passing outside it. There is also a special Sheeran Shuttle, which will depart Custom House Quay from 3pm to 7pm on gig days. It costs €12.50/€15 and can be booked here.

The Luas stop at Museum is within 40 minutes walk of the venue. The Heuston stop will be closed after the concert.

Taxis will be allowed pick up at the Castleknock gate of the park and St John’s Road.

There will be some road closures, with Blackhorse Avenue, Arbour Hill and Chesterfield Avenue/Parkgate Street particularly affected.

When is Ed on?

Stage times are as follows:

5:45pm Beoga
6:30pm Jamie Lawson
7:30pm Anne Marie
8:45pm Ed Sheeran

Anything else?

The Phoenix Park by-laws are still in effect – that means don’t leave any litter, don’t damage anything and absolutely do not feed the deer.

And have fun!

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

