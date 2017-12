British woman sentenced to three years for smuggling 290 Tramadol tablets into Egypt

AN EGYPTIAN COURT has sentenced a British woman to three years in prison, convicting her of trying to smuggle drugs into the country, a judicial official said.

Laura Plummer, 33, was arrested at Hurghada airport when customs officers found 290 Tramadol pills in her luggage.

The strong painkiller is tightly controlled in Egypt where it is often abused as a recreational drug.

Plummer and her relatives had told British media that she was bringing the painkillers for her Egyptian boyfriend who suffers from back pain.

The verdict can be appealed.

Speaking last month on ITV’s This Morning programme, Plummer’s sisters said that she was unaware exactly how many tablets were in her bag because she was given the painkillers by a work colleague.

© – AFP 2017 with reporting by Rónán Duffy