  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think a lot of men are inclined to opt out and say 'this doesn't affect me'. But this is vitally important'

Some of the most senior government ministers were out canvassing for a Yes vote in the Eighth Referendum at Stephen’s Green today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 11:07 AM
1 hour ago 5,602 Views 155 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3977130
They could be our wives, our daughters, our sisters, our mothers, our nieces, our neighbours or people you go to work with today. They could be the wife or relative of the guy you play football with.

TURNING FROM SOUTH King Street onto St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre this morning, you would have seen a smiling Richard Bruton handing out leaflets to passers-by during the early rush.

Every so often he stopped someone and asked how they were voting in the referendum.

A few metres away from the Minister for Education was Senator Jerry Buttimer doing the exact same. And just by the Luas stop where thousands got off to head to work were Ministers Simon Harris and Eoghan Murphy.

Last week, this would have been a fine sunny morning in Dublin but there was an unwelcome chill in the air as many walked past on their way to work but many – spotting the familiar faces of the Ministers – did stop to talk.

A men’s issue, too

Speaking to assembled media after speaking to the public, the Fine Gael Men for Yes cohort of senators and TDs said that their canvassing this morning was about emphasising how important it is that men realise how the Eighth Amendment affects them.

Ruling out undecideds, last week’s Irish Times/Ipsos Mori opinion poll had 58% of men saying they’d vote yes in the referendum and 42% saying they’d vote no. In contrast, 67% of women said they’d vote yes, while 33% said they’d vote no.

And, with one in five people saying they haven’t made up their mind about how they’ll vote yet, there are still many votes to be won on both sides between now and polling day on 25 May.

The politicians all said that men could not think that the Eighth Amendment is something that doesn’t affect them.

Minister for Health Simon Harris, for example, said that “men cannot abstain from this debate” and have a “responsibility to engage in this”. He said:

They should ask themselves the question: ‘if it was a women in our life, who we know, would we want her to be treated with compassion or care or would we want her to be feel  the cold shoulder that the Eighth Amendment has presented to Irish women?’

Harris said that, when we hear of the numbers of women going abroad for abortions or taking abortion pills, it’s easy to think of them as an “abstract concept”.

“But these are women we know,” he said, adding how it could be family members, close friends, work colleagues or the wife or partner of a friend. “This is an issue that affects all citizens in this country.”

Bruton also said that talking about the Eighth Amendment was something men sometimes shirked from.

“I think a lot of men are maybe inclined to opt out and say ‘this is something that doesn’t really involve us’,” he said. “I think it’s vitally important. Half of the electorate are men. We need to get this across the line.”

Referencing the work of the Citizens’ Assembly and the Oireachtas Committee, Bruton added that “the more people investigate the issue… the more they’re convinced of the need to make a change”.

This was echoed by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy who said that by reaching out to people like they were doing this morning, and by knocking on doors in the evening, to give them information “the more people start to realise they need to vote yes”.

Murphy added that they were talking specifically to men today to make sure that they are “engaged” on the issue, and say that it is their responsibility to inform themselves and check the facts, rather than trust what they may see on social media about the referendum.

Making a choice

Referencing the people who hadn’t made up their mind yet, Minister Jim Daly said that there’s a “huge middle ground of people out there”.

He said it was up to politicians to reach out to these people and emphasise how the Eighth Amendment has, as Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said today, “served Irish women particularly badly”.

Daly said: “[It's about asking yourself] if this was my daughter in the morning with a crisis pregnancy, what would I want for her?

Would I want her to able to have a termination here? Or would I want her to go under a cloud of darkness and fear and guilt abroad to deal with it. For me, that’s what it is about.

Simon Harris said that politicians and campaigners should have the difficult questions put to them as it ‘s such a complex and sensitive” issue but that there was also a duty for those on the No side to explain why “the status quo is fine”.

He said: “It’s very hard to try and state that the Eighth Amendment has served women well in this country. I would respectfully ask where are their plans to deal with victims of rape or incest?

What would they suggest for a 15-year-old that’s been raped, because currently in this country she has to carry her baby to full term. What would they suggest for the three women today that will take the abortion pill, potentially in their bedroom alone with no medical supervision? What would they do to address the fact that at least 9 women are travelling from this jurisdiction to the UK today?

The Fine Gaelers also emphasised on a number of occasions how this is not just a Dublin issue, but one that has affected “every town in the country”.

Laois TD Flanagan was asked if he’d found a difference between the views of people in his own constituency and in the capital.

He said: “What I see is people reflecting on the issue at hand, and taking a far more compassionate approach. There’s not a rural, urban divide. Ireland’s become a small place.”

And with that, the politicians posed for a picture (Eoghan Murphy took a selfie) and sped off in the direction of Leinster House.

IMG_5467 The assembled Fine Gaelers Source: Sean Murray/TheJournal.ie

Fine Gael are following the example of parties Fianna Fáil by not putting up posters on the streets of cities and towns.

However, while their advisors remained close by throughout canvassing this morning, this was an example of how the party’s Ministers, TDs and Senators are taking part in the boots-on-the-ground campaign across the country for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (155)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
British judge rules that terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans can't be taken to Italy for treatment
92,235  151
2
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
73,756  40
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
71,519  80
Fora
1
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
1,118  0
2
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
727  0
3
'I used to be scared to say no - I had to learn how to stand up to senior people'
371  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
48,263  61
2
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
37,495  27
3
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
36,416  114
DailyEdge
1
Ireland's county mottos have been revealed and some of them are gas
12,300  3
2
Dear Fifi: Should I stop banging my housemate?
8,263  4
3
Irish men are sharing their reasons for voting Yes using #men4yes
5,615  13

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after alleged abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Two men charged after €248,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin
Missing Chinese man found safe and well in Dublin
CORK
A man who has incurable brain cancer is appealing to be released from prison
A man who has incurable brain cancer is appealing to be released from prison
Winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket bought in February hasn't claimed their prize
'It was a bit of a risk going back' - Cadogan enjoying life with the Cork hurlers again

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie