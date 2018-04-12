Eir announces plans to cut 750 jobs

EIR HAS ANNOUNCED that 750 employees are set to go at the telecoms company.

In a statement today, it said that the employees will leave as part of voluntary redundancies but that the job losses will not impact in the rural broadband rollout.

“This has been launched in an effort to deliver costs savings and create a leaner, more agile organisation,” Eir said.

The company said that unions and the Minister for Communications are being informed of the plans.

It said that the staff members affected will be contacted with a “personal financial estimate for their consideration” but a large percentage of the company’s “field force is not eligible” for such a scheme.

Eir said: “Today’s announcement does not in any way impact on the Company’s ability to deliver on its recent contractual commitments in respect of our commercial rural rollout of Fibre to the Home to 300,000 homes and businesses.”

Earlier this week, French billionaire Xavier Niel led a consortium that purchased a majority stake in Eir for €650 million.

This coincided with the appointment of Carolan Lennon as the new chief executive officer of the company.

The company, which has a workforce of just over 3,000, has cut staff numbers in recent years.

More as we get it…