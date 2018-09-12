This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Problems with Eir network preventing mobile calls

Customers have taken to social media to complain about the length of eir’s outage today.

By Aisling O'Rourke Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 4:40 PM
34 minutes ago 3,628 Views 9 Comments
File image
Image: Sasko Lazarov
File image
File image
Image: Sasko Lazarov

MOBILE PHONE NETWORK Eir is reporting widespread problems today, with customers in several locations unable to make calls. 

“We are aware that some of our customers are facing issues with 2G and 3G calls,” the company said

“This is currently under investigation and we hope to have a resolution very soon.”

Eir said the issues were being reported “in various locations throughout the country”. 

Customers have taken to Twitter to complain, opining the length of time taken to resolve the situation.

The company has not provided a timeframe for the issue to be resolved. 

Customers affected are being urged to contact Eir on its social media channels

