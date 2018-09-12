Problems with Eir network preventing mobile calls

MOBILE PHONE NETWORK Eir is reporting widespread problems today, with customers in several locations unable to make calls.

“We are aware that some of our customers are facing issues with 2G and 3G calls,” the company said.

“This is currently under investigation and we hope to have a resolution very soon.”

Eir said the issues were being reported “in various locations throughout the country”.

Customers have taken to Twitter to complain, opining the length of time taken to resolve the situation.

The company has not provided a timeframe for the issue to be resolved.

Customers affected are being urged to contact Eir on its social media channels.