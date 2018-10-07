'You forget your aches': Older Dubliners are taking over the Mansion House each week for a unique fitness class

“AUTOMATICALLY YOU GET so much more energy and feel more positive about yourself,” says Marie Grennell (84), about the 12-week exercise programme she and nineteen other older Dubliners are taking part in.

The project, which aims to improve participants’ physical, social and mental wellbeing, is being run by non-profit organisation Siel Bleu Ireland.

91-year-old Dympana Clarke says attending the class helps her forget her aches and pains. It’s important for pensioners to get out of the house and not let their age hold them back, she insists.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring has opened up the Oak Room of the Mansion House for use by the group each week.