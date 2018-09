In pictures: Thousands enjoy first two days of Electric Picnic in Stradbally

MORE THAN 50,000 festival-goers are attending Electric Picnic this weekend in Stradbally, Co Laois.

The annual music and arts festival is a highlight in Ireland’s cultural calendar.

This year’s headline acts include Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack, and The Prodigy, while there’s a strong local feel to the lineup, with Irish acts Picture This, Gavin James, and Walking on Cars all featuring prominently on the bill.

Meanwhile, the Comedy Tent, Mindfield and the Theatre of Food have all returned for the festival’s 15th year, offering plenty for those who want to take a break from the main acts.

With one more day to go, here are some photos of people who’ve been enjoying the festival so far.