Tickets for next year's Electric Picnic are on sale

TICKETS FOR 2019′s Electric Picnic festival are on sale.

The music and arts festival took place in Stradbally in Co Laois last weekend.

Tickets for this year’s festival sold out in March – less than 24 hours after the lineup, which included headline acts Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and Dua Lipa, was announced.

Ticket prices will remain the same for 2019 and festival organisers are again running a loyalty scheme.

If you have been to the festival three times or more a ticket will cost €165, if you’ve been once or twice a ticket will cost €185 and if you haven’t been before it will cost €205.

About 55,000 people attended the festival at the weekend, with capacity expected to increase to 57,500 next year.

The lineup for the 2019 festival, which will return to Laois from 30 August to 1 September, won’t be announced until next year.