  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World's most powerful rocket blasts towards Mars - with Elon Musk's roadster onboard

The SpaceX CEO didn’t have to include his red Tesla roadster, which reportedly was playing Space Oddity during blast off.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 9:57 PM
7 hours ago 15,578 Views 42 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3837888

Image uploaded from iOS (2) Source: PA Images

THE WORLD’S MOST powerful rocket the Falcon Heavy blasted off this evening on its highly anticipated maiden test flight to an orbit near Mars - carrying Elon Musk’s cherry red roadster.

The test mission was launched ahead of a mission planned for next year, where astronauts will travel from Florida to the International Space Station – but why the red roadster?

The SpaceX CEO shared pictures of the sports car to his Instagram page, with a dummy passenger manning the wheel.

Test flights such as these usually carry steel or concrete for cargo or mundane experiments – nothing valuable in case the rocket blows up.

SpaceX Starman Source: AP

But never to do things by halves, or miss out on a media opportunity, Elon Musk has placed a red Tesla Roadster aboard the Falcon Heavy for this demo.

Starman, as Musk calls the passenger, is wearing a white-and-black-trimmed spacesuit and helmet – the same outfit real astronauts will wear on next year’s mission.

As a David Bowie fan, Musk has promised via Twitter to have the car soundtrack playing Space Oddity. Starman, of course, is the title of a Bowie song from 1972.

The blast off

SpaceX New Rocket Launch Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Source: John Raoux

Screams and cheers erupted at Cape Canaveral, Florida as the massive rocket fired its 27 engines and rumbled into the blue sky over the same NASA launchpad that served as a base for the US missions to Moon four decades ago.

“Wow, did you guys see that? That was awesome,” said SpaceX commentator Lauren Lyons as applause thundered through mission control.

HEAVY ROCKET COMPARISON This chart compares heavy-class rockets by height and payload to low-Earth orbit. Source: AP

About two minutes into the flight, the two side boosters peeled away and made their way back toward Earth for an upright landing.

Both rockets landed side by side in unison on launchpads, live video images showed.

“And the Falcons have landed,” Lyons said.

The third centre booster was to attempt a landing on an ocean platform.

If this test flight succeeds, Musk’s Starman should cruise around the sun for a billion years.

- with reporting from the Associated Press

Read: London to New York in 29 minutes? Elon Musk unveils ambitious new plans

Read: Here’s everything we know about the new Teslas (and what the experts are saying)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
41,201  92
2
Murder victim was stalked by her ex-boyfriend before being stabbed 75 times in Kent carpark
33,243  68
3
Poll: Do you use milk or water to make porridge?
32,494  55
Fora
1
'Partying plays a role in business and life - you make loads of connections'
336  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
327  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
232  0
The42
1
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
37,700  65
2
Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days
29,813  27
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
21,156  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
16,812  2
2
RTÉ's documentary We Won The Lotto has everyone wondering what they'd do if they won
8,048  2
3
Conor McGregor got a bike with his name written on it in 24 carat gold... It's The Dredge
6,586  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Clare school bus stopped by gardaÃ­ due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Clare school bus stopped by gardaí due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Law to be changed to allow over 55s apply for job of new Garda Commissioner
Elderly man dies after Galway road crash despite efforts of passers-by
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
FRANCE
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie