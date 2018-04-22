More elderly people left over 24 hours in EDs in first three months of 2018 compared to all of 2017

SOME 14,757 PEOPLE aged 75 and over were kept waiting over 24 hours in Emergency Departments in the first three months of 2018.

That figure is higher than the entire year of 2017 – when 11,261 elderly people found themselves in the same situation.

That’s despite the HSE’s Service Plan for 2017 setting a target that anyone aged 75 years and over would be discharged or admitted within 24 hours of registering at Emergency Departments.

The target was widely criticised for not being ambitious enough.

In 2012, a Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report recommended that the total patient time spent in an emergency department should be less than six hours.

Our neighbours in the UK aim for all patients to be seen and dealt with within four hours – that’s 20 hours less than our failed target and it includes everybody – not just the most vulnerable.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on older people, Mary Butler said:

These figures are shocking and disgraceful. Incredibly, the total for January to March 2018 is actually 3,496 greater than for the whole of 2017 when 11,261 were caught in the same situation.

Breakdown

A breakdown of offending hospitals shows that University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of patients aged over 75 waiting more than 24 hours (1,578), followed by the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin (1,405) and Galway University Hospital with 1,279.

Source: HSE

Butler continued: “The HSE target is that all attendees aged 75 years and over attending Emergency Department’s would be discharged or admitted within 24 hours of registration. This is a target that already sets the bar very low and it was badly missed in 2017. However, the worsening so far in 2018 is just appalling.

Surely to force 14,757 over 75′s to wait so long in an Emergency Department is a form of elder abuse. It can only be seen as a breach of basic human rights and dignity.

“On top of this it must surely be compounding the health issues that brought them to an Emergency Department in the first place.

“My understanding is that any wait longer than six hours can have an adverse impact, so it is likely that one wait of 24 hours plus could well produce another one for the same patient in due course.”