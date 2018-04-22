  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More elderly people left over 24 hours in EDs in first three months of 2018 compared to all of 2017

Almost 15,000 people aged 75 or over have been forced to wait more than 24 hours in Emergency Departments across the country.

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 5:34 PM
52 minutes ago 1,287 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3972248
Image: Shutterstock/VILevi
Image: Shutterstock/VILevi

SOME 14,757 PEOPLE aged 75 and over were kept waiting over 24 hours in Emergency Departments in the first three months of 2018.

That figure is higher than the entire year of 2017 – when 11,261 elderly people found themselves in the same situation.

That’s despite the HSE’s Service Plan for 2017 setting a target that anyone aged 75 years and over would be discharged or admitted within 24 hours of registering at Emergency Departments.

The target was widely criticised for not being ambitious enough.

In 2012, a Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report recommended that the total patient time spent in an emergency department should be less than six hours.

Our neighbours in the UK aim for all patients to be seen and dealt with within four hours – that’s 20 hours less than our failed target and it includes everybody – not just the most vulnerable.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on older people, Mary Butler said:

These figures are shocking and disgraceful. Incredibly, the total for January to March 2018 is actually 3,496 greater than for the whole of 2017 when 11,261 were caught in the same situation.

Breakdown

A breakdown of offending hospitals shows that University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of patients aged over 75 waiting more than 24 hours (1,578), followed by the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin (1,405) and Galway University Hospital with 1,279.

Breakdown Source: HSE

For a larger image of the above table, click here.

Butler continued: “The HSE target is that all attendees aged 75 years and over attending Emergency Department’s would be discharged or admitted within 24 hours of registration. This is a target that already sets the bar very low and it was badly missed in 2017. However, the worsening so far in 2018 is just appalling.

Surely to force 14,757 over 75′s to wait so long in an Emergency Department is a form of elder abuse. It can only be seen as a breach of basic human rights and dignity.

“On top of this it must surely be compounding the health issues that brought them to an Emergency Department in the first place.

“My understanding is that any wait longer than six hours can have an adverse impact, so it is likely that one wait of 24 hours plus could well produce another one for the same patient in due course.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
77,721  26
2
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
52,291  76
3
Quiz: How much do you know about Irish food?
46,242  36
Fora
1
'Everybody said our beer would never sell in Ireland - luckily, we've proved them wrong'
823  0
2
Why some fashion stores choose to 'stick to the knitting' and resist selling online
762  0
3
This ex-Connacht rugby star has just been named Ireland's best young entrepreneur
194  0
The42
1
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
106,819  101
2
The Irishman who made his Premier League debut under Arsene Wenger
28,695  3
3
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
21,717  50
DailyEdge
1
Verne Troyer's death has spawned countless jokes, and Twitter is calling for some compassion
10,213  1
2
Simon Cowell led a standing ovation for a Co Meath priest on last night's Britain's Got Talent
9,964  3
3
7 things people who cannot cope in warm weather want everyone to know
6,202  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
A new website aims to help people locate their stolen items
Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery
DUBLIN
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again
Gardaí find 1.3 million stolen cigarettes in Dublin
RIP
World's oldest person dies at 117
World's oldest person dies at 117
'You never know what battle someone is going through': Tributes paid to Verne Troyer
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
OPINION
Deep Atlantic: 'If you canât stand up, what's the difference between two and two thousand metres'
Deep Atlantic: 'If you can’t stand up, what's the difference between two and two thousand metres'
Fix it like Finland: 'Nowadays there isn’t a single rough sleeper on Helsinki streets'
Deleting Facebook: 'I wouldn’t date someone who wasn't on Facebook. They have secrets'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie