'We will miss her beyond words': Cervical Check campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37

ONE OF THE women at the centre of the Cervical Check scandal has died.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna passed away at the age of 37 in Kerry this morning.

Mhic Mhathúna was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, three years after a smear test result incorrectly came back as normal.

She had been receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry prior to her passing.

She passed away surrounded by her family. She was a mother of five.

A statement from her family this afternoon reads:

“Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a wonderful mother, daughter and cherished friend passed this morning.

Emma, who battled her illness with great valour, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family’s loving embrace in the knowledge that she had helped to shine a light on important issues which affected not just her own life, but lives of many others.

Emma’s unending and unwavering commitment to her children means that her abiding legacy will be that of a great mother. However, Emma will also be remembered as someone who fought for social justice in an exceptionally selfless way during times of great personal challenge.

We will miss Emma beyond words, her intellect, her love, her quick wit and infectious smile are irreplaceable to those closest to her in these difficult days. However, we take some comfort in the knowledge that Emma will be long remembered by the thousands of people who have been inspired by her fight for justice, transparency and improved services.

“The details of her funeral will be released when confirmed, until that time we respectfully request that the family and friends be afforded the space and time to make the appropriate arrangements.”

Tributes have been coming in for the campaigner.

Fellow campaigner Vicky Phelan said that Mhic Mahthuna’s legacy will be one of strength and courage.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One she said: “I’m not often lost for words, it’s very upsetting. I suppose in my case I’m still dealing with illness but I really thought she had a few more months. I didn’t think she was as bad as she was.

“She had a huge impact and she was a formidable woman and she kept fighting. She did what she had to do for her five kids. Her children will know that she fought to stay in this world.”

Very sad to hear of Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s passing. She showed incredible bravery in fighting a terrible disease. Thoughts with her family on this dreadful loss. We must beat this cancer with vaccination & screening. We are determined to build a programme worthy of women like Emma — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 7, 2018 Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

The passing of Emma Mhic Mhathúna is heart breaking to hear. Her bravery was an example to us all, and will save many lives in coming years. Deepest condolences to Emma’s family & friends. — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) October 7, 2018 Source: Stephen Donnelly /Twitter

Earlier this year, Mhic Mhathúna settled a €7.5 million settlement with the HSE over her incorrect smear test results.

She had launched legal action against the HSE and Quest Diagnostics, the US-based company that analysed her smear test results.

While €1.1 million was granted immediately to Mhic Mhathúna to buy a family home in Kerry and to go on a family holiday, the rest was to be put aside in a fund for her children.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin