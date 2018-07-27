It turns out Enda Kenny was with Harry and Meghan yesterday as he supports a charity the prince founded

ENDA KENNY WAS snapped rubbing shoulders with newlyweds Harry and Meghan earlier this week as the former Taoiseach handed out awards at a polo tournament.

Kenny was photographed between the famous couple and people started wondering why he was there.

It turns out that Kenny attended the event because he was the guest of the match’s sponsor – Sentebale – a charity founded by Prince Harry.

Sentebale supports the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Kenny said he was delighted to be supporting the charity.

According to a press release sent by Sentebale, Kenny said: “Sentebale plays a vital role in improving the lives of vulnerable young people – yet it is everyone’s responsibility to contribute in whatever way we can.”