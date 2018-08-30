Poll: Should under-16s be banned from buying energy drinks?

CHILDREN AND TEENAGERS in England could soon be banned from buying energy drinks.

As part of its plan to tackle childhood obesity, the government there has launched a consultation process on whether or not under-16s or under-18s should be banned from buying such drinks, Sky News reports.

A number of retailers in Ireland have banned under-16s from buying soft drinks with a high caffeine content. There are rules on the labelling of energy drinks here but no official age restriction.

What do you think: Should people under the age of 16 be banned from buying energy drinks?

