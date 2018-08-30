This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should under-16s be banned from buying energy drinks?

There are rules on the labelling of energy drinks but no official age restriction.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 9:30 AM
37 minutes ago 3,399 Views 19 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Shanti Hesse
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Shanti Hesse

CHILDREN AND TEENAGERS in England could soon be banned from buying energy drinks.

As part of its plan to tackle childhood obesity, the government there has launched a consultation process on whether or not under-16s or under-18s should be banned from buying such drinks, Sky News reports.

A number of retailers in Ireland have banned under-16s from buying soft drinks with a high caffeine content. There are rules on the labelling of energy drinks here but no official age restriction.

What do you think: Should people under the age of 16 be banned from buying energy drinks?


Poll Results:





