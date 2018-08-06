This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man seriously injured after car hits tree near Ennis

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

By Aoife Barry Monday 6 Aug 2018, 2:56 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN HAS been seriously injured after the car he was travelling in hit a tree in Co Clare.

Gardaí in Kilrush, Co Clare, are investigating the serious single-vehicle road traffic collision, which took place on the Ennis to Kilrush road N68, approximately six miles from Ennis.

The collision occurred at approximately 9am at Caherea this morning.

The car hit a tree, and the male driver – who was the sole occupant – was seriously injured and taken to Limerick University Hospital. His injuries are described as serious.

One lane of this road has been closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination. A traffic management system is in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 8.45am and 9.15am to contact them at Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

