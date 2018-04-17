  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scientists have accidentally created a mutant enzyme that eats plastic

It appears to feed exclusively on a type of plastic used widely in plastic bottles.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 7:53 AM
49 minutes ago 6,417 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3961764
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

RESEARCHERS IN THE US and Britain have accidentally engineered an enzyme which eats plastic and may eventually help solve the growing problem of plastic pollution, according to a new study.

More than seven million tonnes of plastic are dumped into the world’s oceans every year, and concern is mounting over this petroleum-derived product’s toxic legacy on human health and the environment.

Despite recycling efforts, most plastic can persist for hundreds of years in the environment, so researchers are searching for better ways to eliminate it.

Scientists at the University of Portsmouth and the US Energy Department’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory decided to focus on a naturally occurring bacterium discovered in Japan a few years ago.

Japanese researchers believe the bacterium evolved fairly recently in a waste recycling centre, since plastics were not invented until the 1940s.

Known as Ideonella sakaiensis, it appears to feed exclusively on a type of plastic known as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), used widely in plastic bottles.

A useful mutation

The researchers’ goal was to understand how one of its enzymes – called PETase – worked, by figuring out its structure.

“But they ended up going a step further and accidentally engineered an enzyme which was even better at breaking down PET plastics,” said the report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed US journal.

Using a super-powerful X-ray, 10 billion times brighter than the Sun, they were able to make an ultra-high-resolution three-dimensional model of the enzyme.

Scientists from the University of South Florida and the University of Campinas in Brazil did computer modelling which showed PETase looked similar to another enzyme, cutinase, found in fungus and bacteria.

One area of the PETase was a bit different, though, and researchers hypothesised that this was the part that allowed it to degrade man-made plastic.

So they mutated the PETase active site to make it more like cutinase, and unexpectedly found that this mutant enzyme was even better than the natural PETase at breaking down PET.

Researchers say they are now working on further improvements to the enzyme, with the hope of eventually scaling it up for industrial use in breaking down plastics.

“Serendipity often plays a significant role in fundamental scientific research, and our discovery here is no exception,” said study author John McGeehan, professor in the School of Biological Sciences at Portsmouth.

Although the improvement is modest, this unanticipated discovery suggests that there is room to further improve these enzymes, moving us closer to a recycling solution for the ever-growing mountain of discarded plastics.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: As the rain clears, temperatures are set to hit the high teens >

Read: Chemical experts due in Syria tomorrow but US says Russians have already ‘tampered’ with site >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
The rainfall warning from earlier has been extended to 7 more counties
67,875  39
2
Green Party wants to bring Amsterdam-style cannabis coffee shops to Ireland
55,452  171
3
Man injured in north Dublin shooting
40,775  22
Fora
1
Tech retailer Click.ie will be wound up following a tsunami of customer complaints
388  0
2
Poll: Do you think Airbnb listings should be licensed in Ireland?
289  0
3
Three-quarters of employers are planning to give pay rises to staff this year
230  0
The42
1
Top 14 club Clermont distance themselves from signing Paddy Jackson
63,972  0
2
'A lot of supporters will not renew their season tickets. Ulster need to explain their decision'
53,266  0
3
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
44,635  118
DailyEdge
1
There's some serious drama kicking off over the queue outside Harry Styles' Dublin gig
12,090  0
2
Dermot Bannon is really concerned about the nation's lack of storage, and now so are we
8,440  2
3
A round-up of the best celebrity Coachella looks from the weekend
4,767  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Chemical experts due in Syria tomorrow but US says Russians have already 'tampered' with site
Chemical experts due in Syria tomorrow but US says Russians have already 'tampered' with site
Pro14 expansion to US put on long finger as South Africa link strengthened
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
GARDAí
Man arrested over hit and run that left teenager in critical condition
Man arrested over hit and run that left teenager in critical condition
Investigation in Offaly after body of newborn found in boot of car
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
DUBLIN
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Disability centre fails inspection despite closure threat
Pharmacist praised for saving 17-year-old tourist who suffered anaphylactic shock
COURT
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
Parents of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans lose legal fight to fly to Rome for treatment

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie