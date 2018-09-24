This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Murphy to speak to party colleague amid reports she might abstain on motion of no confidence

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is facing a motion of no confidence in the Dáil tomorrow evening.

By Christina Finn Monday 24 Sep 2018, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 5,890 Views 21 Comments
Minister Eoghan Murphy and Junior Minister Catherine Byrne
HOUSING MINISTER EOGHAN Murphy will speak to his party colleague Catherine Byrne to copper-fasten her support before he faces a motion of no confidence in the Dáil tomorrow. 

Today’s Irish Independent reports that she has told her ministerial colleagues that she is considering supporting or abstaining on the motion.

Sources close the housing minister said Byrne has not indicated her intentions to his office. 

Byrne recently fell out with the housing minister when she hit out against a housing plan  which was being announced by Murphy at a public meeting in July. 

Murphy defended the plans to put 470 new homes in Inchicore in Dublin, but Byrne said that the plan “looked like overdevelopment” and called the plan a “bad day for the community”.

The plan for the regeneration of the St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore will see a new community constructed on land owned by Dublin County Council.

The final mix of the new homes is yet to be decided, but is expected to include 140 homes classified as social housing and 330 other houses, mostly provided under a Cost Rental model.

Under the cost rental scheme, housing is built ensure that rents are based on the cost of providing, financing, building, and maintaining the development, rather than to maximise profit.

After their disagreement was aired in such a public manner, it is understood the Murphy had a series of engagements with Byrne over the summer, with sources stating the housing minister still believes he can convince her of the merits of more affordable homes for the site. 

Murphy has accused Sinn Féin of “playing bad politics” and being “totally devoid of solutions” on housing and therefore the party has decided to submit a motion of no confidence in him.

Sinn Féin’s motion in the housing minister is due to be voted on tomorrow evening. 

Outlining why he is submitting the motion, Ó Broin said:

“Eoghan Murphy has been in office for 15 months and what have we seen? A 25% increase in homelessness, a 34% increase in child homelessness, a 40% increase in pensioner homelessness.”

He added that “a credible minister” would go to Cabinet and say “we need a change of plan”.

Fianna Fáil has decided to abstain on the vote, with party leader Micheál Martin stating that a motion of no confidence will not build any more homes. 

With the Dáil numbers tight, the Taoiseach will need every government TD in the chamber to ensure the motion is defeated.

TheJournal.ie did attempt to contact Minister of State Catherine Byrne but there was no reply by the time of publication.

