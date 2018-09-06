This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eoghan Murphy says there were 'crazier' ideas than Varadkar's to create pro-Fine Gael online accounts

A new biography of Varadkar’s rise to power says that he suggested creating anonymous accounts to comment on news stories.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 10:48 PM
1 hour ago 4,471 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4223564

project 2040 441_90546210 Source: Sam Boal

MINISTER EOGHAN MURPHY has defended the Taoiseach’s idea to create anonymous accounts to make positive comments on news, by saying there were “crazier ideas than that going around”.

In a book published this week about the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s rise to the highest political office, it recounted a suggestion by the Taoiseach to drum up positive reaction to news.

At one point, Varadkar floated the idea to one TD of creating anonymous accounts to make positive comments under online stories on popular news websites.

“It’s unclear how far the proposal was pushed,” the book says. 

‘Leo: A Very Modern Taoiseach’, is co-written by Irish Independent Deputy Political Editor Philip Ryan and Niall O’Connor, who’s an adviser to Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe.

When asked about that suggestion today, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said the following:

“I saw something about that – I didn’t read the full story, I don’t think there’s much to it.”

It sounds like the kind of political remarks one might make, when you’re kicking around more hare-brained ideas over a coffee.
Let me tell ya, there were more crazy ones than that going around as well.

When a reporter quipped “What were they?” Murphy brushed it aside.

Varadkar and the media

Varadkar has faced criticism as Taoiseach for being too concerned with his image or the perception of his government and not engaging in innovative policies to solve issues such as the housing crisis and numerous problems in the healthcare sector.

Earlier this year, Varadkar announced at Cabinet that his Strategic Communications Unit would be wound down by July, after being established in 2017.

It was criticised as a ‘government spin machine’ and the €5 million budget it was given to highlight positive initiatives by the government, was consistently referenced by opposition politicians when asked how their suggested policies could be funded.

The unit came under particularly strong criticism in relation to a government advertising campaign around the Ireland 2040 National Planning Framework.

Questions were raised about how advertorials in newspapers were presented during the €1.5 million rollout of the plan (for example, whether stories advertising the plan were marked as ‘sponsored’ or inserted in the ‘news’ section). 

On 4 July, Leo Varadkar came under sharp criticism after reportedly saying at an event for the Irish diaspora in New York City that he sympathised with Donald Trump’s views on the media, and singled out RTÉ’s Prime Time Investigates programme.

Varadkar responded by saying that he “profoundly regrets” if anyone thinks he doesn’t support a free press in Ireland, adding that he said a lot of “positive” things about the Irish media during the meeting, but that “none of that got reported”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    76,668  80
    2
    		Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    56,681  49
    3
    		Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?
    43,383  183
    Fora
    1
    		Pharma giant Chanelle Group is making one of the largest investments in Galway by any Irish firm
    195  0
    2
    		Redundancy payouts have pushed bookseller Eason into the red
    174  0
    3
    		Gin and whiskey may be booming - but vodka is still the country’s most popular spirit
    159  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    63,412  94
    2
    		Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    23,366  79
    3
    		McStay's words a warning to GAA as inter-county gap continues to grow
    21,190  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle's fave highlighter is usually more associated with, eh, nappy rash
    18,583  0
    2
    		Ronan Keating is bloody raging over the carry-on on the GQ Awards red carpet
    6,791  4
    3
    		Joshua from Friends said he was 'dying inside' starring opposite Jennifer Aniston
    5,082  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    HOUSING
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    The 5 at 5: Thursday
    'It could be a turning moment in the crisis': Major housing rally to take place outside Dáil in October
    LEO VARADKAR
    Eoghan Murphy says there were 'crazier' ideas than Varadkar's to create pro-Fine Gael online accounts
    Eoghan Murphy says there were 'crazier' ideas than Varadkar's to create pro-Fine Gael online accounts
    Varadkar understands why people might be 'sceptical' that Fine Gael can solve the homeless crisis
    Acting classes ruled out at FG think-in, but party to talk gender pay gap and Budget

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie