Gardaí seeking prisoner who escaped after attending hospital appointment in Mayo

Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar Source: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE SEARCHING for an escaped prisoner who absconded from a hospital appointment yesterday morning.

The man, understood to be aged in his mid-30s and on remand for burglary-related charges, escaped on foot after attending Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar in the Connacht county while in the custody of the Irish Prison Service.

A spokesperson for the service said that the prisoner “had escaped custody while at hospital” and that gardaí “have been informed and are looking to catch him”.

The man had only been put on remand at Castlerea Prison the day before, they said.