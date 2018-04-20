  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Basque separatist group ETA apologises for 'pain' and 'harm' it caused

The statement came just days before ETA is expected to announce its dissolution.

By AFP Friday 20 Apr 2018, 8:12 AM
17 minutes ago 912 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3967925
Two people died in the 2006 bombing on Madrid-Barajas airport, claimed by ETA.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Two people died in the 2006 bombing on Madrid-Barajas airport, claimed by ETA.
Two people died in the 2006 bombing on Madrid-Barajas airport, claimed by ETA.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

THE BASQUE SEPARATIST group ETA apologised today for the “pain” and “harm” it caused during its decades-long campaign of violence, and appealed to its victims for forgiveness.

“We have caused a lot of pain, and irreparable harm. We want to show our respect to the dead, to the wounded and to the victims of the actions of ETA… We sincerely regret it,” it said in a statement released in the Basque newspaper Gara.

The statement came just days before ETA is expected to announce its dissolution.

“We know that, forced by the necessities of all types of armed struggle, our actions have harmed citizens who were not responsible. We have also caused serious wrongs which are irreparable. We ask forgiveness to those people and their families”, it said.

ETA waged a nearly four-decade campaign of bombings and shootings to establish an independent Basque state in northern Spain and southern France.

At least 829 people were killed before the group announced a permanent ceasefire in 2011.

In its statement to Gara, its traditional means of communication, ETA said it was not the alone in being responsible for the violence in the Basque Country.

“Suffering existed before the birth of ETA and continued after it ceased its armed struggle,” it said.

The group has been severely weakened in recent years after police arrested hundreds of its members, including its leaders, and seized several of its weapons stashes.

Spain’s 2.2-million-strong Basque region is now gearing up for the dissolution of the group created in 1959 at the height of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

Yesterday an international mediator, Alberto Spektorowski, said that “failing a last-minute surprise” ETA would announce its dissolution on 5 or 6 May.

“The declaration that ETA no longer exists will be very clear,” the Israeli academic, a member of the International Contact Group, told Basque radio EITB.

“I cannot say what words they will use but no one will be left in any doubt,” he said, adding that the announcement would be made across the border, in the French Basque region.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man receives €26,692 mobile bill from Three after returning home from holiday
93,695  104
2
British transport company Go-Ahead signs contract to run 24 Dublin Bus routes
36,927  98
3
Temperatures to hit 19 degrees this weekend ... but milder weather is to return early next week
28,313  32
Fora
1
A large 450-home estate on the Kildare-Dublin border has been given the green light
293  0
2
Formula 1 has taken a stake in a small Irish fantasy sports firm
202  0
3
Hiking the price of stamps has helped An Post turn around its fortunes
194  0
The42
1
Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexuality
66,777  42
2
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
21,345  33
3
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
20,283  22
DailyEdge
1
12 insanely cute Summer dresses under €50 to wear now that the sun is here
13,722  0
2
Kylie Jenner called one of her new eyeshadows 'Gluten Free' and got a roasting for it, naturally
7,908  2
3
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has had to confirm he is not dead... it's The Dredge
7,714  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
DUBLIN
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
CORK
Student accommodation plan for Cork 'overlooks the city's architectural, cultural and social history'
Student accommodation plan for Cork 'overlooks the city's architectural, cultural and social history'
Appeal for witnesses after woman in her 90s dies following Cork crash
All staff and students screened after two cases of TB confirmed in Cork secondary school
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie