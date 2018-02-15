  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish ECB candidate Philip Lane wins backing of key EU parliament committee

The final decision will be taken on 22 March at an EU summit.

By AFP Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,488 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3854781
Philip Lane
Image: Leah Farrell via Rolling News
Philip Lane
Philip Lane
Image: Leah Farrell via Rolling News

IRISH CENTRAL BANK chief Philip Lane, who is running for the vice-presidency of the European Central Bank, has won the backing of a key European Parliament committee.

After talking to Lane and his rival for the job, Spanish Economy Minister Luis De Guindos, in an informal hearing “the majority of the political groups considered Governor Lane’s performance more convincing”, Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs chairman Roberto Gualtieri said.

“Some groups expressed reservations for Minister De Guindos’ appointment,” he added in a statement.

Eurozone finance ministers are scheduled on Monday to pick their favourite to succeed Portugal’s Vitor Constancio, whose eight-year mandate expires in May, as the ECB’s number two.

The final decision will be taken on 22 March at an EU summit after consultations with the European Parliament and the ECB’s Governing Council.

Luis de Guindos said this month he was “convinced” he will have enough support to clinch the post after Madrid officially nominated him for the job.

Constancio’s replacement is being watched closely in European capitals as it is the first in a series of changes due at the top of the ECB over the coming two years, including the post of the chief of the bank currently held by Italian Mario Draghi.

The committee today also said it “regrets that no female candidates have been put forward, as requested, and calls for a more gender-balanced representation in the ECB”.

Only one woman currently sits on the ECB’s ruling body, German national Sabine Lautenschlaeger.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious

More: ’71 dead. Still no arrests. How come?’: Grenfell campaigners drive poignant message through London

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former student (19) charged with premeditated murder after 17 killed in Florida school shooting
126,994  234
2
Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday
117,906  49
3
Which county in Ireland has the most pubs per person?
90,042  75
Fora
1
'We're not at all satisfied': It's crunch time for Norwegian after multimillion-euro losses
1,005  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
958  0
3
Rural pubs need to be raking in at least €8,000 a week to keep the doors open
693  0
The42
1
'Great for Wexford football' - ex-Irish striker Doyle to get involved in GAA with county's U20 side
18,363  8
2
King Con - O'Callaghan and McCarthy help UCD claim victory after marathon Sigerson Cup semi-final
16,260  3
3
'A lot of people don't like me on the pitch but I'm probably not a bad fella off it'
16,165  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Everyone is making the same mean joke about Kanye's Instagram comeback
10,504  0
2
Early polling of anonymous voters indicates bad news for Saoirse and Lady Bird
6,350  4
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,222  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
GSOC notified after man (20s) dies in Wexford road crash
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January
DUBLIN
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Have you heard about the hungry tree in Dublin 7?
COURT
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Mother charged with assault of daughter (3) who died this week
Two men jailed in first trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie