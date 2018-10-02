This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Council to spend nearly €3 million on fanzones for four Euro 2020 games to be played in Dublin

The quadrennial UEFA football showcase is bringing three group matches and a round-of-16 knockout tie to Dublin in June 2020.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,717 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4262964

Euro 2016 soccer tournament Fans celebrate Robbie Brady's goal against France at Euro 2016 at the fanzone on Smithfield Square in Dublin Source: PA Archive/PA Images

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is to spend nearly €3 million on the provision of public match screenings and a festival village for the four Euro 2020 matches that are to be held in Ireland.

DCC has put out to tender for interested parties to apply to develop a ‘creative direction’ for the Football Festival Village and multiple public viewing areas around the city in time for the tournament.

Euro 2020 will be the first European Championship held across the continent, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the first tournament.

Ireland, via the Aviva Stadium, will host four of the competition’s matches, on 15, 19, and 24 June 2020, together with a round-of-16 game on 30 June.

Dublin is paired with Bilbao in Spain for Group E matches in the tournament, which will see 51 games played in 12 cities across Europe from 12 June 2020.

The contract put out to tender is expected to be worth a maximum €2.9 million before VAT. DCC says it expects at least five bidders to reply to the tender request.

‘Dressing programme’

Per indicative figures provided by the council, roughly 80% (a maximum of €2.3 million) of that figure will go towards the provision and management of fanzones around the city.

Rep of Ireland vs Denmark Shane Duffy celebrates opening the scoring for Ireland against Denmark in the World Cup playoff match at the Aviva Stadium in November 2017. The celebrations were short-lived - Denmark won the game 5-1. Source: Ben Ryan/PA Images

10% (about €350,000) will go towards the ‘Host City Dressing Programme’ and the remaining 10% (just under €300,000) will be allocated towards pre-tournament promotional events.

The Football Festival Village will differ in certain key ways from the public viewing areas – the latter will only show the games being played in Dublin (together with two others, one of which will presumably be the final on 12 July), while all matches in the tournament will be shown in the village – a structure that will last for the duration of the tournament.

Viewing areas meanwhile will be temporary structures set up on the day and removed just as quickly at the end of each event.

The festival village will hold between 2,000 and 5,000 people, while viewing areas will hold up to 10,000 people with one giant screen.

The dressing programme is planned to see monuments and landmarks (and the main routes to the Aviva also) throughout the city dressed with flags and banners, together with ‘laser projections, building wraps, and countdown clocks’.

All pre-tournament events, designed to build anticipation for the tournament proper, are expected to take place within a year of the first match kicking off.

Deadline

Bids must be lodged by the tender deadline, Friday 26 October.

Aviva Stadium The Aviva Stadium, pictured in May of this year Source: John Dorton/PA Images

Fanzones have become an ubiquitous (and heavily branded – something European governing body UEFA will insist upon) element to international sporting tournaments, giving fans (both those with tickets and those without) the opportunity to have some fun and watch events in the tournament other than the ones they plan on attending themselves.

While Dublin has never played host to events in a tournament of this size, fanzones and public viewing areas are not unheard of in the capital.

In recent years the Dublin football team’s All Ireland finals have been broadcast live at Smithfield Square, while Ireland’s match against France in the last European Championship in 2016 was also shown at the same location.

However, where the viewing areas and festival village will be located is not yet known.

Whether Ireland will be present in the tournament itself of course remains to be seen.

Qualification for the tournament kicks off from next March.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    69,681  0
    2
    		Here's what the weather will be like for the first week of October
    66,023  8
    3
    		Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike
    52,309  168
    Fora
    1
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    420  0
    2
    		Dublin medtech startup Ostoform has raised €1.1m to bring its product to market
    268  0
    3
    		Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    206  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor admits he 'fell out of love with the game' during UFC hiatus
    33,510  69
    2
    		Ryder Cup win even sweeter than maiden major for Europe's history-making hero
    22,116  18
    3
    		Fijian winger's Connacht move in jeopardy after domestic violence incident
    20,401  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The widespread criticism of Charlotte Crosby's 'vomit' photos is a tad too late
    10,745  0
    2
    		Penneys are releasing a skincare range with beauty guru Alex Steinherr
    9,003  0
    3
    		Galway-native, Brendan Murray, heads straight to Judges' House after earning The X Factor Golden Buzzer
    6,158  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    Suspended sentence for man who smashed up contents of girlfriend's home
    'It can make a massive difference to cases': Legal experts question garda cannabis plant valuation
    HSE
    'A national crisis': Almost 8,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month
    'A national crisis': Almost 8,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month
    HSE spent €600,000 last year on debt collectors to chase patients for unpaid bills
    HSE spend on agency staff in mental health services rose €38m in last four years
    GARDAí
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    DUBLIN
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie