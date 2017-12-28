Just hours left for owner of Euromillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 to claim prize

THERE ARE JUST hours left for the owner of a Euromillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 to claim the cash.
The winning ticket was sold in the Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co Meath on 25 September ahead of the draw on Tuesday, 26 September.
The National Lottery says this is the final call for the winners, as the deadline is 5pm this evening.
The original deadline of 90 days to collect the winnings was extended because of the Christmas period.
The winning numbers for the prize in question are: 17, 31, 37, 40, 46.
