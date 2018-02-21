Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An armed robber who held up a shop while two gardaí were in the back checking CCTV footage was jailed.
- A forensic scientist who examined clothes worn by the complainant on the night she claimed she was raped by two Ireland rugby players gave evidence in Belfast Crown Court.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the UK government “doesn’t have a plan” to deal with the ongoing deadlock at Stormont.
- Seven people who took part in the last meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly were improperly recruited and shouldn’t have been there, it was revealed.
- Experts were called out to examine a reported suspect package on the Drimnagh Road in Crumlin, but concluded it was a hoax device.
- The Supreme Court heard that were it to recognise the unborn as having the same rights of personhood as all citizens, the consequent implications would ‘reverberate’ through the Irish legal system.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that he is conscious of the concerns of some homeowners who have engaged and reached a mortgage arrangement with PTSB, that they may not have their deals honoured by the buyer of the lender’s €3.7 billion loan book
- An investigation was underway in Co Donegal after a Victorian country house was gutted in a fire overnight.
- An inquest heard how Irish holidaymakers in Tunisia barricaded the door of their hotel room during a terrorist attack as a gunman prowled the corridors outside.
- The family of a man shot dead by the British Army 30 years ago today were informed they will not be given the full report into his death.
- RaboDirect Ireland announced that it is closing on 16 May.
- The Master of the High Court said the government is not putting appropriate policy in place to prepare for the “wave of repossessions [of homes] that’s about to break”.
- A new report revealed that one in seven children in Ireland is lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect.
- A video has emerged purporting to show a member of An Garda Síochána having sex with a woman in a motorway lay-by.
WORLD
#GRAHAM: The death was announced of the Reverend Billy Graham, who died at the age of 99.
#SYRIA: The UN condemned fresh air strikes by the Syrian regime on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, where 270 people have died in three days of bombardment.
#LAWYER: A lawyer linked to a former campaign aide of President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents.
#LONDON: London Met Police issued a formal apology to Hampshire Police, for actions committed by one of its undercover officers 20 years ago.
PARTING SHOT
Black Panther has been a huge success since it opened last month. Here’s why its success could change the face of Hollywood. (via DailyEdge)
