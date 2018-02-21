Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

International body paint model Valkyrie Von Storm, pictured on Dublin's O'Connell Street after being painted by Irish body paint artist Orlagh Gilsenan as they helped launch the return of Irish Body Painting Festival. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

File photo of American Evangelist Billy Graham who has died at the age 99. Source: © John D. Simmons/TNS via ZUMA Wire

#GRAHAM: The death was announced of the Reverend Billy Graham, who died at the age of 99.

#SYRIA: The UN condemned fresh air strikes by the Syrian regime on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, where 270 people have died in three days of bombardment.

#LAWYER: A lawyer linked to a former campaign aide of President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents.

#LONDON: London Met Police issued a formal apology to Hampshire Police, for actions committed by one of its undercover officers 20 years ago.

PARTING SHOT

Black Panther has been a huge success since it opened last month. Here’s why its success could change the face of Hollywood. (via DailyEdge)