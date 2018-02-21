  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Supreme Court hears unborn case, US preacher dies and Sinn Féin critical of Westminster – Just some of today’s top stories.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 9:00 PM
5 hours ago 5,531 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3864738

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Body Paint Festival_90537518 International body paint model Valkyrie Von Storm, pictured on Dublin's O'Connell Street after being painted by Irish body paint artist Orlagh Gilsenan as they helped launch the return of Irish Body Painting Festival. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • An armed robber who held up a shop while two gardaí were in the back checking CCTV footage was jailed.
  • A forensic scientist who examined clothes worn by the complainant on the night she claimed she was raped by two Ireland rugby players gave evidence in Belfast Crown Court.
  • Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the UK government “doesn’t have a plan” to deal with the ongoing deadlock at Stormont.
  • Seven people who took part in the last meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly were improperly recruited and shouldn’t have been there, it was revealed.
  • Experts were called out to examine a reported suspect package on the Drimnagh Road in Crumlin, but concluded it was a hoax device.
  • The Supreme Court heard that were it to recognise the unborn as having the same rights of personhood as all citizens, the consequent implications would ‘reverberate’ through the Irish legal system.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that he is conscious of the concerns of some homeowners who have engaged and reached a mortgage arrangement with PTSB, that they may not have their deals honoured by the buyer of the lender’s €3.7 billion loan book
  • An investigation was underway in Co Donegal after a Victorian country house was gutted in a fire overnight.
  • An inquest heard how Irish holidaymakers in Tunisia  barricaded the door of their hotel room during a terrorist attack as a gunman prowled the corridors outside.
  • The family of a man shot dead by the British Army 30 years ago today were informed they will not be given the full report into his death.
  • RaboDirect Ireland announced that it is closing on 16 May.
  • The Master of the High Court said  the government is not putting appropriate policy in place to prepare for the “wave of repossessions [of homes] that’s about to break”.
  • A new report revealed that one in seven children in Ireland is lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect.
  • A video has emerged purporting to show a member of An Garda Síochána having sex with a woman in a motorway lay-by.

WORLD

Billy Graham 1918-2018 American Evangelist File photo of American Evangelist Billy Graham who has died at the age 99. Source: © John D. Simmons/TNS via ZUMA Wire

#GRAHAM: The death was announced of the Reverend Billy Graham, who died at the age of 99.

#SYRIA: The UN condemned fresh air strikes by the Syrian regime on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, where 270 people have died in three days of bombardment.

#LAWYER: A lawyer linked to a former campaign aide of President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents.

#LONDON: London Met Police issued a formal apology to Hampshire Police, for actions committed by one of its undercover officers 20 years ago.

PARTING SHOT

Black Panther has been a huge success since it opened last month. Here’s why its success could change the face of Hollywood. (via DailyEdge)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Freezing weather predicted for the next week as cold snap bites
48,304  24
2
Rugby rape trial: Forensic scientist gives evidence about blood and DNA found on clothes and duvet
46,217  0
3
Someone has won tonight's €7.1 million Lotto jackpot
45,836  26
Fora
1
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
2,026  0
2
A major US fund is selling more than 100 apartments in Cork city
328  0
3
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
250  0
The42
1
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
32,428  126
2
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
25,999  47
3
'A realistic chance for counties who don't see the limelight': Dramatic proposal to revamp minor football
20,348  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jennifer Lawrence told Ronan Keating that her 'rude' response to Joanna Lumley at the BAFTAs was an inside joke
5,973  1
2
Liam Payne did a pretty underwhelming impression of Niall Horan's accent during an interview ...it's The Dredge
5,508  0
3
Potential romance was ruined by eggs on this week's First Dates
5,235  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Met Police apologises after Hampshire Police investigated crime an undercover officer committed
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
COURTS
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for â¬120 million over takeover strategy
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
NORTHERN IRELAND
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
Family of man shot dead by British Army won't be given report on the killing as it's still too sensitive
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie