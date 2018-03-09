Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured (LtoR) Greg Love, Alasdair Reid Harry Wallace and Colin Evans from Glasgow Scotland pictured outside the Horseman Temple Bar this morning ahead of the Ireland Vs Scotland six Nations Rugby match on Saturday in the Aviva stadium, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A convoy of police and military vehicles leave Salisbury District Hospital as a police car is taken away as troops have been deployed to help police probing the nerve agent poisoning of spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#SENTENCED: Martin Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for defrauding investors in two failed hedge funds.

#ENGLAND: The military were called in to help in an investigation into a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent residing in Britain.

#DIPLOMACY: US president Donald Trump agreed to a historic first meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

PARTING SHOT

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has said that leprechauns don’t exist. On the back of this revelation, DailyEdge looked into some of his more memorable quotes delivered in his short time in office. (Via DailyEdge)