Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aoife Murphy (7) pictured with a life size Pope Francis at the launch of Fáilte Pope Francis, a book containing messages from children ahead of the pope's expected visit.

INTERNATIONAL

Environmental activists in Paris take part in a demonstration to mark the 7th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan Source: AFP/Getty Images

#BRISBANE: Australian police are on the hunt for “Irish scammers” suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast.

#RALLY THE TROOPS: Donald Trump debuted his 2020 campaign slogan to a cheering crowd last night.

#ABSOLUTE POWER: China has cleared the path for Xi Jinping to rule for life.

PARTING SHOT

There are many ways to raise money for charity, but we’re fairly sure this is a first.

Freestyle footballer John Farnworth trekked for 10 days to base camp on Mount Everest while doing “keepy uppies” with a football.

Here he is speaking to the BBC (if you can’t see the video, click here):