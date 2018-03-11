Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A driver was arrested after one man died in a Donegal collision.
- Bono has said he is “deeply sorry” and “furious” over claims of abuse and bullying at a charity he co-founded.
- Richard Satchwell said that TV interviews have helped the search for his wife Tina and given gardaí a fresh lead.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar began his US trip today.
- Gardaí’s home and car have been targeted as they investigate the actions of a north-east criminal gang.
- A Civil War mortar shell was found in a tree in Co Kildare.
- An OBE medal of “great sentimental value” was stolen by thieves in an Antrim burglary spree.
- The UK’s divorce from the EU is hurting Ireland’s cross-border weddings trade.
- The HSE said Brexit implications are “unclear” for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK.
- It’s ‘unlikely’ big housebuilders will buy any of the remaining 250 ghost estates.
INTERNATIONAL
#BRISBANE: Australian police are on the hunt for “Irish scammers” suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast.
#RALLY THE TROOPS: Donald Trump debuted his 2020 campaign slogan to a cheering crowd last night.
#ABSOLUTE POWER: China has cleared the path for Xi Jinping to rule for life.
PARTING SHOT
There are many ways to raise money for charity, but we’re fairly sure this is a first.
Freestyle footballer John Farnworth trekked for 10 days to base camp on Mount Everest while doing “keepy uppies” with a football.
Here he is speaking to the BBC (if you can’t see the video, click here):
COMMENTS (7)