Here's What Happened Today: Monday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- A High Court judge referred an extradition case to the European Courts after saying that recent legislative changes in Poland have damaged the rule of law and breached democracy.
- An inquest heard of how a 34-year-old man died of blood loss due to a nosebleed described as “torrential”.
- An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar thanked the Choctaw Nation for supporting Ireland during the Great Famine.
- A man was charged with the murder of Vincent Ryan during a 2016 shooting.
- Rory Harrison was accused of being “delegated” to look after a distressed young woman and get her home after her alleged rape by rugby players.
- Penneys said it was recalling nearly 65,000 cushions in Ireland due to concerns that the items may catch on fire.
- A man in his 40s died in a workplace incident in Co Cork.
- A 15-year-0ld Dublin boy accused of a serious knife attack on a woman in Dublin had his case upgraded to attempted murder.
- Gardaí said they have intervened in close to 50 situations where there was a credible threat to someone’s life in the ongoing gangland feud.
- Uber has said that it plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland.
- Gardaí appealed for the public’s help in finding a man missing since last week.
- There were 714 people on hospital trolleys this morning – the highest number ever recorded in a single day.
- Items discovered in the Tina Satchwell have been sent to be tested for DNA evidence.
- Former Irish president Mary McAleese defended her comments about the Catholic Church’s attitudes to women, while revealing her brother was abused by a priest.
- A debate on the proposed College Green Plaza has seen heated exchanges from both sides.
WORLD
#UNITED KINGDOM: UK prime minister Theresa May said it was “highly likely” that Russia was responsible for an attack with a nerve agent on a former Russian spy and his daughter last week in Salisbury.
#SKY SPORTS: Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was suspended by the broadcaster after he was filmed spitting at a 14-year-old girl in a moving car.
#NEPAL: At least 50 people were killed after a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames near Kathmandu airport today.
#DODD: The death was announced of legendary Liverpudlian comedian Ked Dodd.
PARTING SHOT
#RADICAL PATHWAYS: TheJournal.ie began a series today looking into integration, radicalisation and Islamophobia in the context of the refugee crisis.
You can check out the first article here. In the below video Gulwali Passarlay speaks about the struggles refugees face in a new country. (Link here)Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
