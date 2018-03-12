Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Armed garda at a checkpoint today in Francis Street Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets members of the Choctaw Nation at the Choctaw tribal council in the Main Hall in Oklahoma on day two of his week long visit to the United States of America. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

#UNITED KINGDOM: UK prime minister Theresa May said it was “highly likely” that Russia was responsible for an attack with a nerve agent on a former Russian spy and his daughter last week in Salisbury.

#SKY SPORTS: Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was suspended by the broadcaster after he was filmed spitting at a 14-year-old girl in a moving car.

#NEPAL: At least 50 people were killed after a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames near Kathmandu airport today.

#DODD: The death was announced of legendary Liverpudlian comedian Ked Dodd.

PARTING SHOT

#RADICAL PATHWAYS: TheJournal.ie began a series today looking into integration, radicalisation and Islamophobia in the context of the refugee crisis.

You can check out the first article here. In the below video Gulwali Passarlay speaks about the struggles refugees face in a new country. (Link here)