Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Naval service personnel on the left and Vincent Sweeney, Commissioners of Irish Lights (right) at the memorial ceremony for the Rescue 116 crew who died a year ago today. Source: Michael McLaughlin

WORLD

File photo dated 29/5/2014 of Queen Elizabeth II meeting Professor Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, during a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability in the State Rooms, St James's Palace, London. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: UK broadcaster Jim Bowen, best known for presenting TV show Bullseye, died at the age of 80.

#HAWKING: Stephen Hawking, the world-renowned physicist, died at the age of 76.

#RUSSIA: Britain said it is to expel 23 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a Russian former double agent, Theresa May told the House of Commons.

#UNITED STATES: Students across the United States walked out of classes in a nationwide call for action against gun violence following the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.

PARTING SHOT

Many people have been paying to the genius Stephen Hawking on his death. Renowned for his work in astrophysics and attempts to find a unified theory, Hawking was also quite hilarious.

Here’s just a short round-up from The BBC of all the cameos he made. From Monty Python to The Simpsons.