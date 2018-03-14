Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Convicted killer Graham Dwyer was told that his challenge against Ireland’s data retention laws is “misconceived” and is “a rerun” of an application dismissed by the judge presiding at the Cork born architect’s 2015 trial.
- A Belfast student is seeking permission from the High Court in Dublin to challenge the State’s failure to allow citizens living in Northern Ireland vote in the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.
- The High Court heard the defence of communications millionaire Declan Ganley against an attempt by billionaire Denis O’Brien to join him to a defamation action O’Brien has taken against Red Flag Consulting.
- A Drumcondra bridge was named after 19-year-old UCD student and head of an IRA unit who was executed during the War of Independence.
- Siptu called for the introduction of a protocol outlining a uniform response by local authorities to extreme weather events.
- The death was announced of Planxty founder, renowned musician and uilleann pipe player Liam Óg Ó Flynn.
- The Court of Appeal overturned its decision which allowed a retrial of part of Ian Bailey’s civil action for damages against the State.
- Students occupied Trinity College’s dining hall in a protest over exam fees.
- Shane Ross came under fire after announcing €150,000 in funding for a fee-paying school in his constituency.
- An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the invitation to US President Donald Trump to come to Ireland still stands.
- The Rescue 116 helicopter crew members who died a year ago today were remembered at a ceremony in Mayo.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he agrees with US President Donald Trump when he says Europe needs to start paying for its own defence.
- A man was cleared of murdering a father-of-two he found in his home by stabbing him with half a garden shears in the first murder case defended under the Defence and the Dwelling Act.
- Panda said it was to start charging customers for recycling from next month.
- There was widespread heavy rain with reports of flooding in many areas across the country.
WORLD
#UK: UK broadcaster Jim Bowen, best known for presenting TV show Bullseye, died at the age of 80.
#HAWKING: Stephen Hawking, the world-renowned physicist, died at the age of 76.
#RUSSIA: Britain said it is to expel 23 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a Russian former double agent, Theresa May told the House of Commons.
#UNITED STATES: Students across the United States walked out of classes in a nationwide call for action against gun violence following the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.
PARTING SHOT
Many people have been paying to the genius Stephen Hawking on his death. Renowned for his work in astrophysics and attempts to find a unified theory, Hawking was also quite hilarious.
Here’s just a short round-up from The BBC of all the cameos he made. From Monty Python to The Simpsons.
