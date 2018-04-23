Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A protester stands in front of a partially painted over mural in support of repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution on the wall of the Project Arts Centre in Dublin's Temple Bar. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Paramedics attend to people after multiple pedestrians were hit by a van in north Toronto earlier today. Source: @aenema669/The Canadian Press/PA Images

#BREXIT: British PM Theresa May was reportedly considering a u-turn on her policy of the UK leaving the EU customs union.

#ROYAL BABY: The UK has a new fifth-in-line to the throne after Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child in London this morning.

#WAFFLE HOUSE: Police in the US state of Tennessee captured the suspected gunman who killed four people in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville.

#TORONTO: Police said that a van ran over and injured around 10 pedestrians in the north of Toronto, with the motivation and extent of people’s injuries as of yet unknown.

#BELGIUM: A Belgian court sentenced the sole surviving suspect in the Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, to 20 years in prison on terror charges over a bloody gun battle with police in Brussels days before his capture in 2016.

PARTING SHOT

