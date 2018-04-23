Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A report commissioned by RTÉ stated that the broadcaster “cannot continue to fund” its two orchestras.
- Gardaí renewed their appeal for a teenager who has been missing from Mayo for almost three weeks.
- A verdict of unlawful killing was returned at the inquest into the murder of Garda Tony Golden (36) who was shot multiple times while on duty on 11 October 2015.
- The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection was granted leave to apply for judicial review of the decision to strike out charges against the company and persons behind Clerys Department Store at the time of its closure in 2015.
- Over half a million people tuned in to watch the Late Late Show Country Special which paid tribute to the late Irish country singer Big Tom McBride.
- A Carlow man who raped and seriously assaulted a woman leaving her with life-changing injuries, was jailed for 18 years.
- The GAA wrote to county boards asking them to distance the association from the Eighth Amendment referendum.
- A former Sinn Féin councillor, along with his father, jailed for torturing a man, had their jail terms cut on appeal.
- Three former taoisigh sounded warnings about the Irish border after Brexit.
- A woman told a Central Criminal Court jury that she was raped by her older brother on the day of her first Holy Communion.
- A man was taken to hospital after being attacked in Co Meath.
- A new report showed that there was a 24% increase in demand for the Irish Tourist Assistance Service (ITAS) last year.
- Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch.
- A mural in support of the Repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution was partially painted over.
- A passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Dublin due to a crack in the windscreen.
- The Supreme Court began to hear an appeal from Denis O’Brien’s legal team as to why a High Court ruling on Dáil privilege, his privacy, and the associated legal costs should be overturned.
- The Labour Party said that it had reported the removal of the Labour Party’s referendum posters in Limerick city to gardaí.
- A new report from Youth Work Ireland looked into how young people feel about issues around sex and consent.
WORLD
#BREXIT: British PM Theresa May was reportedly considering a u-turn on her policy of the UK leaving the EU customs union.
#ROYAL BABY: The UK has a new fifth-in-line to the throne after Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child in London this morning.
#WAFFLE HOUSE: Police in the US state of Tennessee captured the suspected gunman who killed four people in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville.
#TORONTO: Police said that a van ran over and injured around 10 pedestrians in the north of Toronto, with the motivation and extent of people’s injuries as of yet unknown.
#BELGIUM: A Belgian court sentenced the sole surviving suspect in the Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, to 20 years in prison on terror charges over a bloody gun battle with police in Brussels days before his capture in 2016.
PARTING SHOT
Feel like you know your Irish flag from your Ivory Coast? Well head on over to the DailyEdge to see if your world flag game is up to scratch in their quiz. (link here)
COMMENTS