Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two Italian men charged over an incident in which Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox was left in a critical condition will be remanded in custody until their next court hearing.
- The heart of St Laurence O’Toole was returned to its home in Christ Church Cathedral, six years after it was stolen.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said that Cervical Check will write to doctors of women who may have had their cervical cancer diagnoses missed to inform their patients of that fact.
- Sinn Féin launched its campaign calling for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald and TDs attending an event today.
- The latest radio listenership figures were released showing that RTÉ’s Morning Ireland has gained listeners while Joe Duffy’s Liveline has taken a dip.
- Gardaí were investigating the sudden death of a teenage boy in Dublin, who was found unresponsive at a Youthreach centre on Monday.
- The Defence Forces held an exercise as part of a project to prepare them in the event of a chemical or nuclear attack.
- The Court of Appeal increased prison sentences handed down to two men jailed for a “fatal burglary” at the home of a 62-year-old after finding that their original three-and-a-half year jail terms were too lenient.
WORLD
#TRIAL: Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault by a US jury, which found him guilty of drugging and molesting a university employee 14 years ago.
#UNITED KINGDOM: It was confirmed that US president Donald Trump will travel to the United Kingdom on 13 July.
#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump’s doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk at work.
PARTING SHOT
As I’m sure everyone already knows – It’s Poetry Day! (hip-hip-hooray!)
As part of the celebration Poetry Ireland has commissioned five poems from five of the top poets writing and rhyming in Ireland right now. You can view the Five Surprising Poems here.
And for the day that’s in it, here’s a beautiful poem and video from Irish poet Alvy Carragher. Enjoy! (link here)Source: Alvy Carragher/YouTube
