Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Assistant Commissioner of the garda, Pat Leahy, returned the heart of St Laurence O' Toole, to the Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson, at a service in Christ Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby raises his hand in the air as he and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt exit Montgomery County Courthouse after Cosby was found guilty on all 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault in his sexual assault trial. Source: John Angelillo/UPI/PA

#TRIAL: Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault by a US jury, which found him guilty of drugging and molesting a university employee 14 years ago.

#UNITED KINGDOM: It was confirmed that US president Donald Trump will travel to the United Kingdom on 13 July.

#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump’s doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk at work.

PARTING SHOT

As I’m sure everyone already knows – It’s Poetry Day! (hip-hip-hooray!)

As part of the celebration Poetry Ireland has commissioned five poems from five of the top poets writing and rhyming in Ireland right now. You can view the Five Surprising Poems here.

And for the day that’s in it, here’s a beautiful poem and video from Irish poet Alvy Carragher. Enjoy! (link here)