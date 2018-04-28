  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Harris offers free cervical re-screenings, opinion poll shows Fine Gael on top and toddler Alfie Evans dies – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

punchestown aes 005 Rich Ricci owner of Saldier winner of the AES Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at the AES Bord na Móna Family Day at the 2018 Punchestown Festival. Source: Andres Poveda

  • Health Minister Simon Harris said that the State will pay for women who are concerned to have a repeat cervical screening in they wish following on from concerns about failures in the National Cervical Screening programme.
  • Dublin City Council came in for criticism after it directed that an event in support of Repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution be cancelled at an upcoming literature festival.
  • A new poll showed that Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country, with support at 32%.
  • Rank-and-file gardaí said the delay in rolling out new vehicles across the country has left them at a disadvantage when they come up against criminals in high-speed cars.
  • The death was announced of a woman who was fatally injured after she was hit by an agricultural vehicle on a farm in Galway.
  • Gardaí appealed to the public for help in finding a missing teenager.
  • A teenager died in a car crash in Cavan overnight.
  • The forecast for the coming days will see temperatures dip below freezing in some areas at night.

WORLD

Russia Floating Nuclear Plant The floating nuclear power plant, the 'Akademik Lomonosov', is towed out of the St. Petersburg shipyard where it was constructed in St.Petersburg, Russia. Source: Dmitri Lovetsky

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea described its  summit with the South as a “historic meeting” that paved the way for the start of a new era, after the two leaders pledged to pursue denuclearisation and a permanent peace.

#PALESTINE: A Palestinian teenager died of his wounds a day after being shot by Israeli forces in clashes along the Gaza border, the Hamas-controlled territory’s health ministry said.

#ALFIE: Toddler Alfie Evans died at the age of 23 months having survived for over four days after his ventilator was turned off.

PARTING SHOT

Once a mainstay of the Irish television household (and one of the only ways to find out what was on the telly right now) Aertel – aka Teletext – could be facing the axe soon as the cost of running it may outweigh its reach and benefit.

TheJournal.ie poll from this morning asked readers when last they used the service. The results were less than encouraging for Aertel.

aertel

Cormac Fitzgerald
