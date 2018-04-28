Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health Minister Simon Harris said that the State will pay for women who are concerned to have a repeat cervical screening in they wish following on from concerns about failures in the National Cervical Screening programme.
- Dublin City Council came in for criticism after it directed that an event in support of Repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution be cancelled at an upcoming literature festival.
- A new poll showed that Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country, with support at 32%.
- Rank-and-file gardaí said the delay in rolling out new vehicles across the country has left them at a disadvantage when they come up against criminals in high-speed cars.
- The death was announced of a woman who was fatally injured after she was hit by an agricultural vehicle on a farm in Galway.
- Gardaí appealed to the public for help in finding a missing teenager.
- A teenager died in a car crash in Cavan overnight.
- The forecast for the coming days will see temperatures dip below freezing in some areas at night.
WORLD
#NORTH KOREA: North Korea described its summit with the South as a “historic meeting” that paved the way for the start of a new era, after the two leaders pledged to pursue denuclearisation and a permanent peace.
#PALESTINE: A Palestinian teenager died of his wounds a day after being shot by Israeli forces in clashes along the Gaza border, the Hamas-controlled territory’s health ministry said.
#ALFIE: Toddler Alfie Evans died at the age of 23 months having survived for over four days after his ventilator was turned off.
PARTING SHOT
Once a mainstay of the Irish television household (and one of the only ways to find out what was on the telly right now) Aertel – aka Teletext – could be facing the axe soon as the cost of running it may outweigh its reach and benefit.
A TheJournal.ie poll from this morning asked readers when last they used the service. The results were less than encouraging for Aertel.
