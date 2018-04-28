Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rich Ricci owner of Saldier winner of the AES Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at the AES Bord na Móna Family Day at the 2018 Punchestown Festival. Source: Andres Poveda

WORLD

The floating nuclear power plant, the 'Akademik Lomonosov', is towed out of the St. Petersburg shipyard where it was constructed in St.Petersburg, Russia. Source: Dmitri Lovetsky

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea described its summit with the South as a “historic meeting” that paved the way for the start of a new era, after the two leaders pledged to pursue denuclearisation and a permanent peace.

#PALESTINE: A Palestinian teenager died of his wounds a day after being shot by Israeli forces in clashes along the Gaza border, the Hamas-controlled territory’s health ministry said.

#ALFIE: Toddler Alfie Evans died at the age of 23 months having survived for over four days after his ventilator was turned off.

PARTING SHOT

Once a mainstay of the Irish television household (and one of the only ways to find out what was on the telly right now) Aertel – aka Teletext – could be facing the axe soon as the cost of running it may outweigh its reach and benefit.

A TheJournal.ie poll from this morning asked readers when last they used the service. The results were less than encouraging for Aertel.