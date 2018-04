Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

On Clontarf Promenade, 40 Clontarf Cub Scouts, with musicians Donal Gunne and Eithne Ní Caitháin (Inni K), performed songs about the sea that they wrote as part of Dublin City Council’s The National Neighbourhood: Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Macomb County, Michigan last night. Trump decided to skip the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner to travel to Michigan. Source: © Jim West via ZUMA Wire

#DINNER: There was a lot of fallout in the US following the annual White House correspondents’ dinner – which was snubbed by US president Donald Trump – last night.

#NORTH KOREA: North Korea promised to close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country.

#AUSTRALIA: Australia pledged half a billion dollars to restore and protect the Great Barrier Reef in what it said would be a game-changer for the embattled natural wonder.

PARTING SHOT

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner was held yesterday. US president Donald Trump boycotted the dinner for the second year running, but that didn’t stop him – and his Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders – from getting an almighty roasting.

