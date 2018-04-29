  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Harris says he doesn’t know how many women have died in cervical screening controversy and North Korea promises to close atomic test site – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,683 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3985483

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 12 SEA SONGS ON THE SEA SHORE On Clontarf Promenade, 40 Clontarf Cub Scouts, with musicians Donal Gunne and Eithne NÃ­ CaithÃ¡in (Inni K), performed songs about the sea that they wrote as part of Dublin City Councilâ€™s The National Neighbourhood: Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

Trump Rally in Michigan US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Macomb County, Michigan last night. Trump decided to skip the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner to travel to Michigan. Source: Â© Jim West via ZUMA Wire

#DINNER:Â There was a lot of fallout in the US following the annual White House correspondentsâ€™ dinner â€“ which was snubbed by US president Donald Trump â€“ last night.

#NORTH KOREA:Â North Korea promised toÂ close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country.

#AUSTRALIA:Â Australia pledgedÂ half a billion dollars to restore and protect the Great Barrier Reef in what it said would be a game-changer for the embattled natural wonder.

PARTING SHOT

The annual White House Correspondentsâ€™ Dinner was held yesterday. US president Donald Trump boycotted the dinner for the second year running, but that didnâ€™t stop him â€“ and his Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders â€“ from getting an almighty roasting.

(Link here)

Source: NBC News/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body of 26-year-old Mayo man recovered in Canada
35,307  5
2
'No excuse for taking law into own hands': Two wanted men taken to hospital after assault
33,360  0
3
'She was frantic, her boyfriend had assaulted her and was going to make her do sex work'
31,806  17
Fora
1
'It's serial objecting to try and do a deal': The truth behind Irish forecourt planning rows
447  0
2
Up to one-third of firms haven't been paying their Dublin Town bills on time
106  0
3
What Airbnb can teach businesses about the power of strong storytelling
61  0
The42
1
Supreme Katie Taylor lights up Brooklyn as she unifies lightweight world titles
47,833  53
2
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
34,637  40
3
Ruthless Celtic wrap up seventh straight title in style by hammering Old Firm rivals Rangers
27,979  85
DailyEdge
1
Which Colin Farrell Is Your Boyfriend?
5,962  1
2
RuPaul's Drag Race star Sharon Needles gave a shout-out to the repeal movement during her Dublin gig
4,521  1
3
Kanye's album cover will be a photo of the man he once believed was responsible for his mother's death
4,225  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAÃ­
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
Man (60s) dies from injuries after collision between car and van
GardaÃ­ appeal for public's help in locating man missing since Wednesday
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
DUBLIN
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
'It helped me exorcise my anger': The recession inspired this zombie film set in Dublin
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
ABORTION
Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
Savita Halappanavar: Her tragic death and how she became part of Ireland's abortion debate
Dublin City Council directs 'The Question of the Eighth' event be cancelled at literature festival
Explainer: Here's what the proposed legislation says about abortion up to six months
OPINION
My unplanned homebirth: 'You canâ€™t help but think &quot;what if?&quot;'
My unplanned homebirth: 'You canâ€™t help but think "what if?"'
Column: 'In 1857 Patrick Sheehan was arrested for begging on Grafton St'
'She was frantic, her boyfriend had assaulted her and was going to make her do sex work'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie