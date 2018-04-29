Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- 10 houses were evacuated in Strabane, Co Tyrone after a viable explosive device was discovered.
- Health Minister Simon Harris saidÂ he does not know how many women have died as a result of the cervical screening controversy.
- The body of an Irish man who went missing in June last year was discovered in Canada.
- GardaÃ appealed for help in locating a man missing since Wednesday afternoon.
- There was an appeal for witnessesÂ after three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision between and car and a van yesterday evening.
- A garda remained in hospital afterÂ being assaulted with a metal baseball bat in Dublin yesterday.
- Police in Northern Ireland warnedÂ members of the public not to take the law into their own hands after two wanted men were assaulted yesterday in Co Armagh.
- The public were askedÂ to check dash cam footage after a cash-in-transit van robbery yesterday.
WORLD
#DINNER:Â There was a lot of fallout in the US following the annual White House correspondentsâ€™ dinner â€“ which was snubbed by US president Donald Trump â€“ last night.
#NORTH KOREA:Â North Korea promised toÂ close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country.
#AUSTRALIA:Â Australia pledgedÂ half a billion dollars to restore and protect the Great Barrier Reef in what it said would be a game-changer for the embattled natural wonder.
PARTING SHOT
The annual White House Correspondentsâ€™ Dinner was held yesterday. US president Donald Trump boycotted the dinner for the second year running, but that didnâ€™t stop him â€“ and his Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders â€“ from getting an almighty roasting.Source: NBC News/YouTube
