Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

On Clontarf Promenade, 40 Clontarf Cub Scouts, with musicians Donal Gunne and Eithne NÃ­ CaithÃ¡in (Inni K), performed songs about the sea that they wrote as part of Dublin City Councilâ€™s The National Neighbourhood: Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Macomb County, Michigan last night. Trump decided to skip the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner to travel to Michigan. Source: Â© Jim West via ZUMA Wire

#DINNER:Â There was a lot of fallout in the US following the annual White House correspondentsâ€™ dinner â€“ which was snubbed by US president Donald Trump â€“ last night.

#NORTH KOREA:Â North Korea promised toÂ close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country.

#AUSTRALIA:Â Australia pledgedÂ half a billion dollars to restore and protect the Great Barrier Reef in what it said would be a game-changer for the embattled natural wonder.

PARTING SHOT

The annual White House Correspondentsâ€™ Dinner was held yesterday. US president Donald Trump boycotted the dinner for the second year running, but that didnâ€™t stop him â€“ and his Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders â€“ from getting an almighty roasting.

