Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

More revelations in the CervicalCheck controversy, and graphic imagery outside maternity hospitals – it’s the Fix.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 1 May 2018, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aisha Chithira death court case Dr Adedayo Adedeji arrives at the Old Bailey where he faces prosecution over the death of Aisha Chithira. Source: Yui Mok

  • Health Minister Simon Harris said there’s potentially a “considerable number” of cervical cancer cases that have not yet been subjected to an audit
  • A UK coroner described the events that led to the death of Aisha Chithira, who travelled from Ireland for an abortion as “catastrophic and deeply sad” [RTÉ]
  • A body was discovered by gardaí in Sligo who were searching for missing woman Natalia Karaczyn
  • A teenager is in a critical condition after a hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
  • The family of a nine-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy was awarded €5m in a settlement over the circumstances of his birth at Sligo General Hospital [RTÉ]
  • Graphic imagery related to pregnancy and abortion displayed outside maternity hospitals was condemned by both sides of the Eighth Amendment debate
  • Leo Varadkar said he thought a unionist politician’s Twitter which called him a “typical Indian” was a “parody account”.

WORLD

Spring weather May 1st 2018 Here comes the summer: Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in Fife. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#ZUCK IT UP: British politicians threatened to issue a formal summons to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg for him to testify after he declined to appear.

#TIME’S UP: Actress Ashley Judd began a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, saying that he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.

#ASHER’S BAKERY: A Belfast bakery that was found to have discriminated over its refusal to make a wedding cake with a slogan supporting gay marriage had its appeal heard by the British Supreme Court.

PARTING SHOT

Eighth email Source: Email Sign Up

We’re four weeks out from the referendum on Friday 25 May.

So in order to answer the biggest questions people have about the Eighth Amendment referendum, we’re sending out an email newsletter.

It will include FactChecks, explainers, and answer questions on everything from campaign posters to the proposed legislation.

So if you’d like to sign up, you can do so at the bottom of this article here, and if you have any questions you’d like answered, send them to referendum@thejournal.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

